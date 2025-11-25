MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Will Perform 'Santa Claus is Come to Town' Following Upcoming Shows

MJ the Musical will kick off the holiday season on Friday, November 28th with special post-show performances of the Jackson 5’s iconic rendition of the Christmas classic, ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town,’ following both the matinee and evening show.

The post-show performances come by popular demand following the show’s single release of ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ with Sony Music Entertainment in 2023. Since the release, the cast has performed the song on NBC’s “Today” Show as well as on last year’s NBC “Motown Christmas” special. The post-show performances will mark the first time that the song had been performed live, on stage at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd St). To listen to the single, click here.

Originally composed by J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie, this new version of ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ was arranged by original MJ cast member John Edwards, produced by MJ music supervisor, David Holcenberg, and engineered by Ian Kagey. The track was recorded at Power Station studios in New York City, and features vocals from cast members Tavon Olds-Sample, Max Chambers, Jace Bently, Blu, Nick T. Daly, John Edwards, Michael Harmon, Matthew Frederick Harris & Zelig Williams.

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and over 5 million patrons globally. The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, where the production is currently starring Matte Martinez. The North American Tour is currently playing in Calgary, Alberta at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium starring Jordan Markus, the Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will embark on international Asian and UK tours in 2027.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography (Wheeldon).