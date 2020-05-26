Andrea Boccelli Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis and Recovery
Renowned tenor Andrea Boccelli revealed today that he tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19 in March and has since made a "full and swift recovery."
The singer was diagnosed as the pandemic first began but did not reveal his condition "out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences" and to avoid alarming fans and breaching the privacy of family members who had also contracted the virus.
He posted a message on his Facebook earlier revealing the news:
In 1994 Andrea Bocelli exploded onto the world stage with the hit song "Time to Say Goodbye," topping charts all across the world. In 1999, his nomination for Best New Artist at the GRAMMY AWARDS marked the first time a classical artist had been nominated in the category, since 1961. "The Prayer," his duet with Celine Dion for the animated film, "The Quest for Camelot," won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and was nominated for an Academy Award in the same category.
With the release of his classical album, "Sacred Arias," Bocelli captured a listing in the Guinness Book of World Records, as he simultaneously held the top three positions on the U.S. classical albums charts. Five of his albums have since reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, and record-setting seven, have topped the classical albums charts in the United States.
In 2006, Bocelli was made a Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, and on March 2, 2010, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has been a guest at New York City's historic Carnegie Hall, and this past February, made his debut at the Metropolitan Opera House. He is widely regarded as the most popular Italian and classical singer in the world.
A completely new hardcover translation of Bocelli's memoir, Andrea Bocelli: The Music of Silence, will be published by Amadeus Press in September.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.... (read more)