AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Celebrates 1000th Performer At Green Room 42

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, February 4th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

On this very special evening, the series will reach the milestone of having celebrated the talents of over 1000 different performers in its history. Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 133rd edition of the series are Austen Danielle Bohmer (Days of Rage), Gabi Campo (The Prom), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Juliane Godfrey (SpongeBob SquarePants! The Broadway Musical), Zach Hess (Frozen); Drew Seigla (Sweeney Todd); Tally Sessions (Anastasia) and Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls). Special guest will be Ayla Schwartz (Frozen). Musical Director/Accompanist for the evening will be Eugene Gwozdz..

At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 999 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4689 roles in 523 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Kerstin Anderson, Major Attaway, De'Adre Aziza, Courtney Balan, Bryan Batt, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, James Delisco Beeks, Heidi Blickenstaff, Sarah Bockel, Ben Bogen, Felicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Tee Boyich, Josh Breckenridge, Lisa Brescia, Alex Brightman, Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Stephen R. Buntrock, Todd Buonopane, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Gerard Canonico, Steven "HeaveN" Cantor, Courtnee Carter, Kristy Cates, Darlesia Cearcy, Travis Cloer, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Carrie Compere, Ben Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Kristoffer Cusick, Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Christina DeCicco, Michelle DeJean, Joshua Dela Cruz, Ashley de la Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Janine DiVita, Matt Doyle, Michelle Duffy, Laura Marie Duncan, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Hannah Elless, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Lulu Fall, Bryan Fenkart, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Alyssa Fox, Annie Funke, Mia Gentile, Jared Gertner, Montego Glover, Alan H. Green, John Arthur Greene, Jonathan Groff, Adam Grupper, Nicholas Guest, Becky Gulsvig, Nathaniel Hackmann, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno Hall, Blake Hammond, Tyler Hanes, Tyler Hardwick, Laurel Harris, Jessica Hendy, Joshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Curtis Holbrook, A.J. Holmes, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Rodney Ingram, Arica Jackson, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Morgan James, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Kendra Kassebaum, Andy Kelso, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Blaine Krauss, Leslie Kritzer, Rebecca LaChance, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Kristin Martin, Ginna Claire Mason, Jared Mason, Kyle Dean Massey, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McClesky, Gabrielle McClinton, Michael McGowan, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Betsy Morgan, Jeremy Morse, Linda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Shoba Narayan, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Brian Ray Norris, Desi Oakley, Kristen Faith Oei, Clifton Oliver, Brynn O'Malley, Rory O'Malley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Majeste Pearson, Gerianne Perez, Marissa Perry, Eric Peterson, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Rebecca Pitcher, Gabriella Pizzolo, Olivia Puckett, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Jonathan Rayson, Angel Reda, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Taylor Richardson, Darren Ritchie, Angela Robinson, Arbender Robinson, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Lianah Sta. Ana, Paul Schoeffler, Ayla Schwartz, Mike Schwitter, Rashidra Scott, Garen Scribner, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Laura Shoop, Brooklyn Shuck, Bret Shuford, Megan Sikora, Antonique Smith, Howie Michael Smith, Nikki Snelson, Alexandra Socha, Joey Sorge, Kevin Spirtas, Erica Spyres, Jim Stanek, Scott Stangland, Edward Staudenmayer, Jamison Stern, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Dennis Stowe, Emma Stratton, Eric LaJuan Summers, Pearl Sun, Talia Suskauer, Jesse Swenson, Will Swenson, Haley Swindal, Bronwyn Tarbotton, Cary Tedder, Julius Thomas III, Kimberly-Ann Truong, Melvin Tunstall III, Mckayla Twiggs, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer, Donna Vivino, Jessica Vosk, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Elena Wang, Timothy Ware, Deonte L. Warren, Alena Watters, Rema Webb, Morgan Weed, Brit West, DeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Christian Dante White, Diamond Essence White, Billie Wildrick, Shonn Wiley, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young.

Tickets are $15-$40 each (No Food and Beverage minimum) and are available at www.thegreenroom42.com, by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.

