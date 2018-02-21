ANGELS IN AMERICA Announces Lottery and Rush Policy

Angels in America has announced its digital lottery and general rush policy. The lottery will be powered by Broadway Direct. A limited number of lottery tickets will be made available to performances of the limited engagement. Angels in America is a two-part performance. Lottery tickets will be sold for both Part One, Millennium Approaches and Part Two, Perestroika together. The lottery will not be available for individual performances. The total combined price for both parts is $74 including facilities fees ($37 per part).

The lottery will open two days prior to the performance of Part One, Millennium Approaches at 10 AM ET and will close at 10 AM ET the day before the performance of Part One, Millennium Approaches. Winners will be notified by email shortly after the drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets online with a credit card. Confirmed lottery ticket buyers will need to present a photo identification at the Neil Simon box office 30 minutes before the start of the performance to pick up their tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. For more information, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/angels

Finally, Angels in America announces its general rush policy. At select performances, a limited number of tickets will be made available at the Neil Simon box office starting at 10 AM for that day's performance(s). Tickets can be purchased for $37 (including facilities fees) for single event days. On days where both parts are being performed, tickets to both parts can be purchased for a total of $74 (including facilities fees). Rush tickets will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to availability. Each ticket buyer will be limited to two tickets per event.

Preview performances begin on Friday, February 23 for the highly anticipated National Theatre Production of Tony Kushner's epic and seminal masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes. This strictly limited, 18-week engagement, will officially open on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street).

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott, Angels in America stars Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield and two-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, and will also feature Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Beth Malone, Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Mark Nelson, Matty Oaks, Genesis Oliver, Jane Pfitsch, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova, and Lucy York.

Returning to Broadway for the first time since its now-legendary original production opened in 1993, this spectacular new staging, directed by Elliott, had its world premiere earlier this year in a sold-out run at the National Theatre, where it became the fastest selling show in the organization's history.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

When it first premiered, Angels in America won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play. HBO's 2003 screen adaptation won both the Emmy and the Golden Globe Awards for Best Miniseries.

The design team includes Tony Award winner Ian MacNeil (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Nicky Gillibrand (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Drama Desk Award winner Adrian Sutton (Music), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (Sound Design), Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Designers), Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Director and Movement), Robby Graham (Original Movement), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Steven Hoggett (Movement Consultant). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Angels in America is produced by Tim Levy for NT America, Jordan Roth, Rufus Norris & Lisa Burger for the National Theatre, Elliott & Harper Productions, Kash Bennett for NT Productions, Aged in Wood, Baruch-Viertel-Routh-Frankel Group, Jane Bergère, Adam Blanshay Productions, CatWenJam Productions, Jean Doumanian, Gilad-Rogowsky, Gold-Ross Productions, The John Gore Organization, Grove Entertainment, Harris Rubin Productions, HornosMoellenberg, Brian & Dayna Lee, Benjamin Lowy, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Mark Pigott, Jon B. Platt, E. Price-LD ENT., Daryl Roth, Catherine Schreiber, Barbara Whitman, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Nederlander Organization, and The Shubert Organization.

Angels in America is a two-part performance. Part One, Millennium Approaches and Part Two, Perestroika are sold together.

Related Articles