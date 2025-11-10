Video: THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Yorkers needn't travel all the way to France to get a taste of Versailles this Broadway season. That's because The Queen of Versailles, has made its royal entrance at the St. James Theatre, led by Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth.

"I wanted to do this piece because I like the themes of the piece and I like what it says. Five years ago, when we started it... it couldn't be more timely now. It's right on time with where our country is and how we view life," Chenoweth told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "I'm excited to present it to the world now."

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

"I think [this musical] is a really complex story that is both happy and sad and hopeful and terrifying," added director Michael Arden. "It's something that hopefully you're gonna think about after you leave the theatre, which is my favorite kind of theatre. I'm really proud of it."

Watch in this video as we go inside opening night with the whole company.