The Business Behind Broadway: When and Why Shows Open or Close

Ever wonder why certain times of year bring a boom in new Broadway shows, whereas other times it's closing notice after closing notice? It's not just a coincidence. A lot of money goes into making theater happen and the business of Broadway is complicated. Let's break down the basics...

The Broadway Season

In short, the Broadway season is built around the Tony Awards. The first day of each new season begins the day after the cutoff for Tony Awards eligibility of the previous season, and the last is the final day of eligibility- usually the final days of April.

Each season is usually further broken down into two major parts: the Fall season and Spring season. Shows that open before the end of the year (even if they open in summer months) are considered a part of the Fall Season. Shows that open between the January 1st and the final day of eligibility (even if they open in winter months) are considered a part of the Spring season.

When do Broadway shows open?

The first months of the Broadway season (leading into summer), and the first months of the new year are typically the slowest time for new shows to open on Broadway. Most Broadway shows open September-December and March-April.

For reference: 43 shows opened in the 2024/25 Broadway season, which began Friday, April 26, 2024 and ended on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The opening schedule was: May (1 show), June (1), July (2), August (1), September (3), October (5), November (6), December (4), January (1), February (1), March (6), April (12).

Why?

The Broadway opening schedule usually depends on several key factors, theatre availability being one of them. There are only 41 Broadway theatres, all of varying sizes- in both audience capacity and space on/backstage. Not every show can fit into just any Broadway theatre, and sometimes the pickings are slim. In Spring 2025, for example, only one theatre, Studio 54, was vacant.

If a show has hopes to make an impact during awards season (every year in the spring), it's not uncommon for creators and producers to want the show to open at the end of the eligibility period with the hope of sticking in the minds of nominators and voters (though who's to say whether it truly effects the outcome...). This is in part why so many Broadway shows open in April every year.

When do Broadway shows close?

The most popular time for shows to close is following the holidays and following the Tony Awards. Broadway usually sees a boost in ticket sales around the holidays, and it can be advantageous for a show to stick it out for that period before sales slow in the cold, winter months. Additionally, some productions hang on until the Tony Awards, hoping the awareness that comes from performing (or winning!) will boost ticket sales.

For reference: 36 shows closed during the 2024/25 Broadway season. The closing schedule was: May (0 shows), June (9), July (3), August (2), September (0), October (1), November (3), December (6), January (5), February (6), March (1).

Why?

There are several factors that impact why and when a Broadway show will close. It's first important to understand the producers' initial intention for the show's run on Broadway. All Broadway shows are either a limited run or open run. When a production is announced, it can usually immediately be categorized as one or the other (though occasionally the former can turn into the latter).

Limited run/Limited engagement: A limited run production is announced with a closing date already decided and announced to the public. Limited run productions are common with theatre companies (ie: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lincoln Center Theater or Roundabout Theatre Company) which have a set season, and therefore one show needs to close on schedule for the next to open. Limited runs are also popular with star-driven productions, when a show is not intended to continue beyond its star's window of availability.

It is not uncommon for limited run productions to be extended (sometimes more than once), nor is it impossible for a limited run production to become open if it is having great box office success.

Open run: An open run production opens with the intention to stay running until it becomes financially inviable to continue, at which point, producers decide on a closing date. What factors determine when an open run show is ready to close...?

It usually has a lot to do with ticket sales, or lack thereof. If a show is not making enough money to sustain the cost of operation, it will typically close. The cost of operation can vary greatly show to show (ie: productions with large casts can cost more than a one-person show, or a spectacle-driven production can cost more than a stripped down play). Elements that can affect a show's cost might include big sets, lavish costumes, large cast and orchestra, special effects, etc.

A show's profit is largely dependent on ticket sales and attendance, which can also vary greatly show to show. For example, the Hayes is Broadway's smallest theatre. When at 100% capacity, it holds only 597 patrons. Whereas the Gershwin Theatre (home to Wicked) has 1,933 seats and therefore can sell more tickets per show, and potentially make more money per show.

When ticket sales dip below the cost to operate the show, it is usually the show's producers who decide when to pull the plug... but not always, because it's not just producers who have the potential to make money from a show's success. The theatre owners also get a cut of box office sales.

When producers sign the contract to rent a Broadway theatre, a 'stop clause' sets a number for minimum ticket sales. The theatre owner has the right to oust a show from its theatre if ticket sales dip below the number in the stop clause for a certain number of weeks, as specified in the contract. This often gives the theatre landlord the opportunity to make room for a new show that they believe has the potential to make more money.

Learn about every show's weekly grosses.

What makes a successful run?

Of course there are many qualifiers that might deem a Broadway production "successful"- a word that might take different meaning to various members of any show's team. Critical acclaim and awards recognition can often lead to greater awareness for any show. Positive word of mouth and buzz on social media can also effect ticket sales and build a devoted fanbase. All of these factors can lead to a lasting run.

Financial "success" however, comes when a show recoups the initial investment made by producers to get the production running. When this happens varies from show to show, based on the size of that initial investment and its weekly grosses.

Don't forget- just because a show closes doesn't mean it's not great, nor does it mean it won't go on to have a successful life on tour or in regional theatre! It's the circle of life. One show's end means another's beginning.