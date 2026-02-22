HELL'S KITCHEN Plays Final Broadway Performance

Today, February 22, the Tony Award, Grammy Award and Drama League Award-winning musical Hell's Kitchen plays its final performance at the Shubert Theatre, following 23 previews and 767 regular performances. The venue will soon be home to Galileo, which begins performances in November.

Throughout its run, the musical welcomed presidents, Supreme Court justices, cultural icons, decorated athletes and global superstars – and raised over $1.5 million for charity in partnership with TodayTix Group. The show continues to travel around the country in a multi-year national tour and will go on to launch international productions in South Korea, Germany and Australia.

Inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys’ own experiences growing up in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood adjacent to the Broadway theatre district, HELL’S KITCHEN centers a story, a sound and a community often underrepresented on the mainstream stage. Through the coming-of-age story of Ali, the musical celebrates the diversity of New York, the power of mentorship, the discovery of young talent and the power of community, with a cast and audiences reflective of the cultural makeup of the city it portrays.

HELL’S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Come experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.

The cast is led by Amanda Reid, Kelsee Kimmel, four-time Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams, three-time Grammy Award winner NE-YO and Lamont Walker II.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.