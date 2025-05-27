1 Week Left for the BWW Awards; MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Leading Over MINCEMEAT & DEATH BECOMES HER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest standings have been released for BroadwayWorld's 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

There's just one week left to vote and support your favorites of the 2024/2025 season. Don't miss your chance to vote hrough the end of the day on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Now celebrating our 22nd year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

There's just 7 days to go!

Best Book of a Musical

Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 27%

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 21%

Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 15%

Bob Martin - BOOP! The Musical - 7%

John Logan - Swept Away - 5%

Lisa Loomer - Real Women Have Curves - 4%

Itamar Moses - Dead Outlaw - 4%

Tina Landau - Redwood - 4%

Rick Elice, Bob Martin - Smash - 3%

Warren Leight, Isaac Oliver - Just in Time - 3%

Best Choreography

Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 20%

Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14%

Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14%

Fabian Aloise - Sunset Boulevard - 7%

Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck - Buena Vista Social Club - 6%

Joshua Bergasse - Smash - 5%

David Neumann - Swept Away - 5%

Camille A. Brown - Gypsy - 4%

Shannon Lewis - Just in Time - 4%

Warren Carlyle - Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 3%

Best Costume Design

Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23%

Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 12%

Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11%

Clint Ramos - Maybe Happy Ending - 9%

Brigitte Reiffenstuel - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 5%

Susan Hilferty - Swept Away - 3%

Enver Chakartash - Romeo + Juliet - 3%

Holly Pierson - Oh, Mary! - 3%

Anita Yavich - Floyd Collins - 2%

Linda Cho - Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 2%

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 22%

Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 14%

Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 14%

Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her - 11%

Michael Mayer - Swept Away - 5%

Tina Landau - Floyd Collins - 5%

Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 4%

George C. Wolfe - Gypsy - 3%

Tina Landau - Redwood - 3%

Alex Timbers - Just in Time - 3%

Best Direction of a Play

Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18%

Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17%

Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11%

Stephen Daldry - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 9%

Kip Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8%

Phylicia Rashad - Purpose - 5%

David Cromer - Good Night, and Good Luck - 5%

Kenny Leon - Our Town - 4%

Sam Mendes - The Hills of California - 4%

Kenny Leon - Othello - 3%

Best Ensemble

Operation Mincemeat - 18%

Death Becomes Her - 10%

Maybe Happy Ending - 9%

BOOP! The Musical - 9%

Swept Away - 5%

Sunset Boulevard - 4%

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 4%

Romeo + Juliet - 3%

Floyd Collins - 3%

Smash - 3%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13%

Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 9%

Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5%

Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Mincemeat - 5%

Adrian Blake Enscoe - Swept Away - 5%

Joy Woods - Gypsy - 4%

Michelle Williams - Death Becomes Her - 3%

David Thaxton - Sunset Boulevard - 3%

Jinkx Monsoon - Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 3%

Ainsley Melham - BOOP! The Musical - 3%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10%

Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4%

Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4%

Kieran Culkin - Glengarry Glen Ross - 3%

Amber Gray - Eureka Day - 3%

Fina Strazza - John Proctor is the Villain - 3%

Bob Odenkirk - Glengarry Glen Ross - 3%

Alison Jaye - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 3%

Gabby Beans - Romeo + Juliet - 2%

Kara Young - Purpose - 2%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 13%

Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 12%

Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard - 8%

Audra McDonald - Gypsy - 8%

Jeremy Jordan - Floyd Collins - 7%

Helen J Shen - Maybe Happy Ending - 5%

John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 5%

Jasmine Amy Rogers - BOOP! The Musical - 5%

Megan Hilty - Death Becomes Her - 5%

Jonathan Groff - Just In Time - 4%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29%

Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10%

Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8%

Sadie Sink - John Proctor is the Villain - 8%

Louis McCartney - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 7%

George Clooney - Good Night, and Good Luck - 5%

Rachel Zegler - Romeo + Juliet - 5%

Daniel Dae Kim - Yellow Face - 4%

Denzel Washington - Othello - 4%

Jim Parsons - Our Town - 3%

Best Lighting Design

Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 19%

Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11%

Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 11%

Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 9%

Justin Townsend - Death Becomes Her - 8%

Kevin Adams - Swept Away - 5%

Philip S. Rosenberg - BOOP! The Musical - 4%

Scott Zielinski, Ruey Horng Sun - Floyd Collins - 4%

Isabella Byrd - Romeo + Juliet - 3%

Scott Zielinski - Redwood - 3%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked - 17%

Hadestown - 15%

Hamilton - 14%

Cabaret - 7%

The Outsiders - 7%

The Great Gatsby - 7%

Six - 6%

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 5%

The Book of Mormon - 4%

& Juliet - 4%

Best Musical

Maybe Happy Ending - 27%

Operation Mincemeat - 18%

Death Becomes Her - 17%

BOOP! The Musical - 8%

Swept Away - 5%

Real Women Have Curves - 4%

Redwood - 4%

Just in Time - 3%

Smash - 3%

Dead Outlaw - 3%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 17%

Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15%

Ragtime - New York City Center - 12%

Annie - Theatre at Madison Square Garden - 11%

Urinetown - New York City Center - 10%

The Jonathan Larson Project - Orpheum Theatre New York - 8%

Titanic - New York City Center - 6%

Teeth - New World Stages - 4%

Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now! - New World Stages - 3%

Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song - Theater555 - 2%

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15%

Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9%

Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6%

All Nighter - Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space - 5%

Becoming Eve - Harry De Jur Playhouse / Abrons Arts Center - 4%

Ghosts - Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre - 4%

Here There Are Blueberries - New York Theatre Workshop - 3%

Conversations With Mother - Theater555 - 3%

SHIT. MEET. FAN. - Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space - 3%

Henry IV - Theatre for a New Audience - 2%

Best Orchestrations

Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 18%

Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 12%

David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 10%

Doug Besterman - Death Becomes Her - 8%

Bruce Coughlin - Floyd Collins - 6%

Chris Miller, Brian Usifer - Swept Away - 6%

Andrew Resnick, Michael Thurber - Just in Time - 4%

Doug Besterman - BOOP! The Musical - 4%

Daryl Waters - Gypsy - 4%

Javier Diaz, Marco Paguia - Buena Vista Social Club - 3%

Best Original Score

Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 26%

David Foster, Susan Birkenhead - BOOP! The Musical - 18%

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 18%

Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 15%

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman - Smash - 6%

David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna - Dead Outlaw - 5%

Joy Huerta, Benjamin Velez - Real Women Have Curves - 5%

Kate Diaz, Tina Landau - Redwood - 4%

Elton John, Jake Shears - Tammy Faye - 4%

Best Play

Oh, Mary! - 29%

John Proctor Is the Villain - 20%

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13%

The Picture of Dorian Gray - 9%

Good Night, and Good Luck - 8%

Purpose - 4%

The Hills of California - 4%

English - 3%

The Roommate - 3%

All In: Comedy About Love - 2%

Best Revival of a Musical

Sunset Boulevard - 36%

Gypsy - 24%

Floyd Collins - 12%

Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 10%

Once Upon A Mattress - 8%

Elf The Musical - 5%

The Last Five Years - 5%

Best Revival of a Play

Romeo + Juliet - 40%

Yellow Face - 17%

Our Town - 13%

Glengarry Glen Ross - 10%

Othello - 10%

Eureka Day - 9%

Home - 1%

Best Scenic Design

Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21%

Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12%

Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11%

Miriam Buether, 59 - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 8%

Rachel Hauck - Swept Away - 6%

Jason Ardizzone-West - Redwood - 4%

David Rockwell - BOOP! The Musical - 4%

AMP, Teresa Williams - John Proctor Is the Villain - 3%

Soutra Gilmour - Sunset Boulevard - 3%

dots - Romeo + Juliet - 3%

Best Sound Design

Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 14%

Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 13%

Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 10%

Paul Arditti - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 7%

Peter Hylenski - Death Becomes Her - 7%

John Shivers - Swept Away - 6%

Dan Moses Schreier - Floyd Collins - 6%

Gareth Owen - BOOP! The Musical - 4%

Cody Spencer - Romeo + Juliet - 3%

Jonathan Deans - Redwood - 2%

Best Touring Production

Hadestown - 9%

Wicked - 8%

Hamilton - 8%

Come From Away - 7%

Les Misérables - 7%

Beetlejuice - 6%

SIX - 6%

& Juliet - 5%

Parade - 4%

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 3%

