Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Erica Marie Weiss - I CAN COOK TOO - New Village Arts
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Christian “Tian” DePaul - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best Dance Production
THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best Direction Of A Musical
Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best Direction Of A Play
Vivian White - THE SEUSSIFICATION OF ROMEO & JULIET - Trinity Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sara Hayes - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Julia Roskopf - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best Musical
THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best New Play Or Musical
THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best Performer In A Musical
Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best Performer In A Play
Andrian Eagleston - OUR TOWN - Star Theatre
Best Play
ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - The Old Globe
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jillian Mayer - SHREK - Carlsbad Community theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Becca Myers - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - MOXIE Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - San Diego Musical Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Diversionary Theatre
