Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld San Diego Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Erica Marie Weiss - I CAN COOK TOO - New Village Arts



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christian “Tian” DePaul - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best Dance Production

THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best Direction Of A Play

Vivian White - THE SEUSSIFICATION OF ROMEO & JULIET - Trinity Theatre Company



Best Ensemble

THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Hayes - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Julia Roskopf - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best Musical

THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best New Play Or Musical

THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best Performer In A Musical

Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best Performer In A Play

Andrian Eagleston - OUR TOWN - Star Theatre



Best Play

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - The Old Globe



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Theater



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jillian Mayer - SHREK - Carlsbad Community theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Becca Myers - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - MOXIE Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - San Diego Musical Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Diversionary Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.