 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld San Diego Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Erica Marie Weiss - I CAN COOK TOO - New Village Arts

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Christian “Tian” DePaul - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best Dance Production
THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Musical
Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Play
Vivian White - THE SEUSSIFICATION OF ROMEO & JULIET - Trinity Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sara Hayes - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Julia Roskopf - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best Musical
THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best New Play Or Musical
THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best Performer In A Musical
Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best Performer In A Play
Andrian Eagleston - OUR TOWN - Star Theatre

Best Play
ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - The Old Globe

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jillian Mayer - SHREK - Carlsbad Community theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Becca Myers - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - MOXIE Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - San Diego Musical Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Diversionary Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.


Need more San Diego Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos