Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Pearl Ong - NIGHT DRIVER - The Marsh San Francisco

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Katie Guilbeaux - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Vikke Phalen & Flo Buchanan - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Dance Production
URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kathryn Lopez - CABARET - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Direction Of A Play
Dianna Schepers - CLUE - Onstage Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble
URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Morris - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kevin X. Dong - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Musical
URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best New Play Or Musical
THE LADIES OF BROADWAY - Transcendence Theater Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Brian Moore - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Performer In A Play
Sydney Stull - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Play
ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Production of an Opera
LES MISERABLES - Orpheum

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Martie Muldoon and Jacob Young - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chuck Phalen and Sydney Stull - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Shiv Harris - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Melissa Slavick - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
LEGALLY BLONDE - Pinole Community Players

Favorite Local Theatre
Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

