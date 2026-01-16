Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Pearl Ong - NIGHT DRIVER - The Marsh San Francisco



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Guilbeaux - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vikke Phalen & Flo Buchanan - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Dance Production

URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kathryn Lopez - CABARET - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Direction Of A Play

Dianna Schepers - CLUE - Onstage Repertory Theatre



Best Ensemble

URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Morris - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kevin X. Dong - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Musical

URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LADIES OF BROADWAY - Transcendence Theater Company



Best Performer In A Musical

Brian Moore - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Performer In A Play

Sydney Stull - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Play

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Production of an Opera

LES MISERABLES - Orpheum



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Martie Muldoon and Jacob Young - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chuck Phalen and Sydney Stull - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shiv Harris - URINETOWN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Melissa Slavick - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - Pinole Community Players



Favorite Local Theatre

Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

