& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week

& JULIET has broken two new box office records at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43 ST), grossing $1,459,276.30 for the 8-performance week ending November 26, 2023, with an average ticket price of $177.74. This marks the highest grossing 8-performance week and the highest grossing Thanksgiving Week in the Sondheim Theatre's history. The previous 8-performance week record was held by Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, which grossed $1,411,132 for the week ending October 12, 2014 and the previous Thanksgiving week house record was held by Beautiful for the week ending November 30, 2014, which grossed $1,405,434. & JULIET currently holds the house record for a 9-performance week, grossing $1,639,788.20 for the week ending January 3, 2023.

The company of & JULIET also performed on the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Led by Lorna Courtney and Philippe Arroyo, the cast performed “Confident” on the broadcast, which was seen by a record 28.5 million viewers.

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That's The Way It Is,” “Can't Stop the Feeling,” and many more.

The current cast of & JULIET includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,' Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,' Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway' (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,' Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,' Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,' and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,' with Michael Iván Carrier, Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations and Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & JULIET is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& JULIET has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. & Juliet can soon be seen around the globe with upcoming productions in Australia (December 2023), a UK Tour (July 2024), a US Tour (September 2024) and Germany (October 2024). The German production marks the show's first production with a book translated into a different language, will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & JULIET was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& JULIET is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Tickets for & JULIET on Broadway (starting at $89.00) are available at andjulietbroadway.com. For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select blackout dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & JULIET is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

