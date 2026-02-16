Video: Kandi Burruss Shares Her Vocal Care Routine for & JULIET on LIVE





Kandi Burruss visited Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday to discuss her ongoing run in Broadway's & Juliet, where she currently stars as Angélique. During the interview, she revealed some of her habits and practices to preserve her singing voice while performing 8 shows a week.

Firstly, she doesn't party, which allows her to rest her first while offstage. "I always want to save my voice because, obviously, you know people love to go in on you on the Internet. So I say, 'I'm not giving anybody a reason to have to say anything about me! I'm going to make sure I'm on point,' she explained.

She continued: "I have a routine. I have my vocal coach [and] he made vocal tapes with me. I do those exercises every day... I really wasn't doing any dairy the whole time I've been in New York... Everything I need to do, I'm doing it."

The performer took on the role of Angélique on December 11, 2025 and will star in the show through March 8, 2026. Burruss made her Broadway debut in the long-running hit musical Chicago in 2018, and has since become an accomplished theater producer for shows such as The Piano Lesson (Tony Award nomination), The Wiz, Othello, and the upcoming Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. Watch her discuss more about her producing in another part of the interview below.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.