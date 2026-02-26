TDF and CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Partner to Launch Accessibility Initiatives

TDF and CATS: The Jellicle Ball are launching “The Jellicle Ball for All,” a slate of accessibility initiatives that will bring over 3,000 people to the theatre this spring at low or no cost. The communities benefiting from these programs include students, veterans, and individuals with physical and invisible disabilities, as well as those who face financial barriers to attending the theatre. By partnering on this project before performances begin, the production and TDF are centering accessibility and welcoming the widest possible audience to the Ball.



The wide-ranging initiatives will include:

Welcoming more than 2,000 students to the show for free as part of TDF’s Introduction to Theatre and Dance and TDF's Graduation Gift programs

Hosting 100 veterans for free as part of the TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program

Offering discount tickets and accessibility services to individuals who are d/Deaf or hard of hearing, have low vision or are blind, or have mobility challenges through TDF Accessibility Programs

Access for hundreds of individuals through TDF’s diverse network of more than 150 community organizations, along with a plethora of Black, LGBTQIA+, and arts partners associated with CATS: The Jellicle Ball. These organizations, which serve to help amplify

Black and queer voices, include Black Trans Liberation, BTFA Collective, National Queer Theater, The Okra Project, OTA, PFLAG, Philly Black Pride, SAGE, The Center, the Schomburg Center, The Trevor Project, YoungArts, Native Son, Live Out Loud, and HMI.

