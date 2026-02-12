 tracker
Photos: Bravo Stars Visit Kandi Burruss at & JULIET

See photos of Andy Cohen, LuAnn de Lesseps, and more!

By: Feb. 12, 2026

Grammy Award winner and Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss has returned to the stage, appearing in the Broadway musical & Juliet. Check out photos of Bravo stars visitng Burruss backstage here!

Burruss is taking on the role of ‘Angélique’ for a limited engagement through March 8, 2026.

Kandi Burruss made her Broadway debut in the long-running hit musical Chicago in 2018, and has since become an accomplished theater producer for shows such as The Piano Lesson (Tony Award nomination), The Wiz, Othello, and the upcoming Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. She returns to the stage in the hit Max Martin musical comedy this year, though Burruss herself is no stranger to the music world. She was a member of the R&B female vocal group Xscape, and also has songwriting credits that include Destiny’s Child’s Grammy-nominated “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and TLC’s Grammy-winning “No Scrubs,” along with fan favorite songs from Pink, Ariana GrandeEd SHeeran, and more. 

Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Andy Cohen, Kandi Burruss, LuAnn de Lesseps and Stacey Rusch

Kandi Burruss and Andy Cohen

Kandi Burruss and Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

LuAnn de Lesseps

LuAnn de Lesseps

Margaret Josephs

Margaret Josephs

Stacey Rusch

Stacey Rusch

Delores Catania

Delores Catania

Paulie Connell and Delores Catania

Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Andy Cohen, Kandi Burruss, LuAnn de Lesseps and Stacey Rusch

Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Andy Cohen, Kandi Burruss, LuAnn de Lesseps and Stacey Rusch

Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Andy Cohen, Kandi Burruss, LuAnn de Lesseps and Stacey Rusch



