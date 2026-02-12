Photos: Bravo Stars Visit Kandi Burruss at & JULIET

Grammy Award winner and Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss has returned to the stage, appearing in the Broadway musical & Juliet. Check out photos of Bravo stars visitng Burruss backstage here!

Burruss is taking on the role of ‘Angélique’ for a limited engagement through March 8, 2026.

Kandi Burruss made her Broadway debut in the long-running hit musical Chicago in 2018, and has since become an accomplished theater producer for shows such as The Piano Lesson (Tony Award nomination), The Wiz, Othello, and the upcoming Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. She returns to the stage in the hit Max Martin musical comedy this year, though Burruss herself is no stranger to the music world. She was a member of the R&B female vocal group Xscape, and also has songwriting credits that include Destiny’s Child’s Grammy-nominated “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and TLC’s Grammy-winning “No Scrubs,” along with fan favorite songs from Pink, Ariana Grande, Ed SHeeran, and more.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas