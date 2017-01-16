Broadway AM Report, January 16, 2017 - All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the man behind the Broadway (and worldwide) phenomenon HAMILTON, which earned the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, and eleven 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical (the show was nominated for a record 16 Tonys). His first big musical, IN THE HEIGHTS, won the 2008 Tony Award for Best Musical and nabbed him that year's Tony for Best Original Score, as well as the 2009 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, plus a Tony nod for Best Actor. Miranda also co-wrote the music and lyrics for BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL, penned a song for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and wrote the music for Disney's MOANA. The actor is set to star in MARY POPPINS RETURNS, is serving as a producer and co-composer (alongside Alan Menken) for Disney's upcoming, live-action LITTLE MERMAID film, and is coming up with songs for Sony Pictures Animation's VIVO. When does he sleep?!

