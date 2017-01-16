Broadway AM Report, January 16, 2017 - All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More!
TODAY'S CALL SHEET:
- KINKY BOOTS welcomes Taylor Louderman as 'Lauren' tonight!
- Project Shaw presents MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION Off-Broadway...
- And a starry, all-female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR hits the Highline Ballroom.
NEWS YOU MISSED THIS WEEKEND:
- Jennifer Holliday and Paul Anka will not be performing Trump's inauguration festivities!
- Nicole Kidman has decided not to return for PHOTOGRAPH 51 on Broadway, while Michelle Wilson, JohAnna Day and more will reprise their roles in SWEAT.
- BANDSTAND has found its full cast and creative team...
- We got a look (right) at AVENUE Q marking its 13th Anniversary and 3,000th show Off-Broadway, and shots of 'GREAT COMET' celebrating its companion book release!
- Telly Leung is traveling back to Broadway's IN TRANSIT this month.
- The stage adaptation of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS has attracted quite the cast in NJ!
- Boyd Gaines has signed on for James Lapine's Mrs. Miller DOES HER THING in D.C.
- Dick Gautier, star of BYE BYE BIRDIE, has passed away...
- And KINKY BOOTS star Billy Porter has tied the knot with his partner Adam Smith!
#MotivationalMonday: A word from the woman of the hour, Jennifer Holliday...
"I am, you know, really fighting for myself and my life. And I think the message that I could give to anybody is that it's never too late to start your life again and dream new dreams."
- Jennifer Holliday (via BrainyQuote)
What we're geeking out over: Christopher Rice's re-creation of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN's iconic "Good Morning" number, in tribute to Debbie Reynolds!
What we're listening to: The soundtrack to Lifetime's BEACHES remake starring Idina Menzel, out now!
And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who turns 37 today!
Lin-Manuel Miranda is the man behind the Broadway (and worldwide) phenomenon HAMILTON, which earned the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, and eleven 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical (the show was nominated for a record 16 Tonys). His first big musical, IN THE HEIGHTS, won the 2008 Tony Award for Best Musical and nabbed him that year's Tony for Best Original Score, as well as the 2009 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, plus a Tony nod for Best Actor. Miranda also co-wrote the music and lyrics for BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL, penned a song for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and wrote the music for Disney's MOANA. The actor is set to star in MARY POPPINS RETURNS, is serving as a producer and co-composer (alongside Alan Menken) for Disney's upcoming, live-action LITTLE MERMAID film, and is coming up with songs for Sony Pictures Animation's VIVO. When does he sleep?!
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!