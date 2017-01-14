Nicole Kidman Opts Out of Broadway's PHOTOGRAPH 51 to Spend Time with Daughters

According to Daily Mail, Nicole Kidman has chosen not to reprise her role in PHOTOGRAPH 51 to spend more time with her daughters, Sunday and Faith. Kidman stated that "Photograph 51 was such a profound, spontaneous, incredible experience. I loved that instantaneous reaction, which you never have with film." However when she took the idea to her daughters "they said nope!"

She contined, saying "When I did it, it was hard, I wasn't there for bedtimes, I wasn't there for dinner and this is where a balance between work and family is impossible. You have to make a choice and it will always be them."

In an interview with OK! Magazine she says her schedule is always built through consultation with her two girls. "They'll come wherever I'm working. But it has to work for them and their lives, their routines. I can't pick up and take a job because it appeals to me, because it's what I want to do."

Directed by FROST/NIXON's Michael Grandage, PHOTOGRAPH 51 opened to rave reviews last fall in London, where Kidman was joined by Will Attenborough (James Watson), Edward Bennett (Francis Crick), Stephen Campbell Moore (Maurice Wilkins), Patrick Kennedy (Don Caspar) and Joshua Silver (Raymond Gosling).

Photograph 51 follows one of science's more remarkable women, Dr Rosalind Franklin (Kidman). Dr Franklin left post-war Paris for the altogether grimmer post-war London, to undertake research with Dr Maurice Wilkins of King's College. Despite their less than harmonious nature working relationship, Franklin and Wilkins - along with the assistance of James Watson and Dr Don Caspar - made significant progress in the field of genetics, learning about the structure of DNA and ultimately enabling countless medical discoveries.

Kidman's theatre work includes The Blue Room (Donmar Warehouse and Cort Theatre, Broadway - Evening Standard Award, Olivier Award nomination). For television, her work includes Hemingway & Gellhorn (Emmy nomination, Golden Globe nomination); and her extensive film work includes To Die For (Golden Globe for Best Actress), Days of Thunder, Moulin Rouge! (Academy Award nomination, Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical), The Others (Golden Globe nomination, Saturn Award), The Hours (Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe for Best Actress and Berlin Silver Bear), Cold Mountain, Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus, Stoker, Rabbit Hole (Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination), The Paperboy and Paddington. Upcoming films include Strangerland, Queen of the Desert, Genius, Lion and Secret in Their Eyes.

Read the full Daily Mail article by Kirby Kristen here.

