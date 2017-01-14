Breaking News: Jennifer Holliday Cancels Performance at Trump Inauguration

Less than a day after The New York Times reported that Jennifer Holliday would be performing at President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration on January 19th, the star has now canceled her performance after an outcry from the theatre and LGBT communities.

The Wrap reports that the "star apologized to the LGBT community, saying she was 'uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans.' She went on to explain: "'My only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!"

Holliday ends her letter telling her gay fans: 'Please know that I HEAR YOU and I feel your pain. The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing my career and I am deeply indebted to you... You have loved me faithfully and unconditionally and for so many years you provided me with work even though my star had long since faded.'"

Previously, she'd told the Times "I'm singing on the mall for the people" she is quoted saying in the NYT article. I don't have a dog in this fight - I'm just a singer, and it's a welcome concert for the people on the mall." Holliday also confirms in the article she voted for Hillary Clinton.

As reported on Twitter, the "'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration' will take place following Voices of the People and will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. It will feature historic remarks from President-elect Donald J. Trump and special appearances from Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of 'Little Texas', Larry Stewart of 'Restless Heart' and Richie McDonald of 'Lonestar'). The celebration will also feature the participation of military bands as we honor our Armed Forces across all inaugural events and a fireworks show by Grucci at the conclusion."

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Paul Anka was set to sing a special version of his iconic song 'My Way' at the Presidential Inauguration on January 20th. He has since pulled out of the gig. The Rockettes, the Mormon Tablernacle Choir and America's Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho are still slated to perform.

Tony and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday catapulted to stardom 35 years ago in the smash Broadway musical, DREAMGIRLS, with her show-stopping performance as Effie "Melody" White, the iconic role which garnered her a Tony Award for Best Actress in A Musical. She was discovered at age 17 while singing in her church choir in Houston, Texas by Broadway dancer Jamie Patterson, who persuaded and guided her to New York, where she made her Broadway debut in Vinnette Carroll's Your Arms Too Short To Box With God as a featured soloist.

Beyond Broadway, Holliday appeared as cast regular Lisa Knowles on the quirky Fox TV hit show, Ally McBeal. She has also enjoyed a successful recording career, winning her first Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her torch-ballad signature song, "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going." Most recently, Ms. Holliday received rave reviews and top soul-music charts recognition for her latest CD, The Song Is You.

