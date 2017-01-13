Allan Corduner, Alexandra Silber, Max von Essen and More All Aboard for Stage Version of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS in NJ

McCarter Theatre Center has announced the full cast and creative team for its World Premiere production of Ken Ludwig 's adaptation of Agatha Christie 's mystery masterpiece, Murder on the Orient Express, running March 14 - April 2, 2017.

An iconic classic, Agatha Christie's

Murder on the Orient Express has thrilled mystery lovers from the page, the screen, and over the airwaves since its publication in 1934.

McCarter audiences will be the first to experience this thrilling story live on stage. In collaboration with the Agatha Christie estate, Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig and multi-award-winning director Emily Mann join forces to present this landmark production of Christie's mystery masterpiece.

The cast features British stage and screen actor Allan Corduner as Detective Hercule Poirot, Veanne Cox (An American in Paris) as Princess Dragomiroff, Maboud Ebrahimzadeh as Michel, Julie Halston (You Can't Take it With You) as Mrs. Hubbard, Susannah Hoffman as Mary Debenham, Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof) as Countess Andrenyi, Juha Sorola as MacQueen, Samantha Steinmetz (Bedlam's Sense & Sensibility) as Greta Ohlsson, Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as Ratchett/Col. Arburthnot, and Evan Zes (Incident at Vichy) as Bouc.

The creative team features a quartet of Tony Award-winning designers: sets by Beowulf Boritt (Act One, On the Town); costumes by William Ivey Long (15 Tony noms.; 6 wins); lighting by Ken Billington (Chicago); sound by Darron L. West (Peter and the Starcatcher).

Agatha Christie's grandson, Mathew Pritchard, says: "Hercule Poirot is 100 years old and has never been more full of life. My grandmother's best known character continues to invite new interpretations and to inspire other great talents. The theatre is no exception and that is why I'm delighted that Ken Ludwig will be bringing his unique voice to what some would say is Poirot's greatest story. No medium is more collaborative than the theatre and working with Ken for us is also about working with his great collaborators. We are delighted that Emily Mann will continue her collaboration with Ken and that McCarter is to be the scene of their crime. McCarter's record as an American theatre able to take great works to their full potential is unrivalled and we couldn't be in better hands."

Press opening will be Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.mccarter.org.

Related Articles