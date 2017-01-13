Swing-Fueled Cast, Creative Team Complete for Broadway's BANDSTAND

The producers of the new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, have just announced comPete Casting and an award-winning design team.

The Bandstand ensemble will include Mary Callanan (Mamma Mia!), Max Clayton (Something Rotten!), Patrick Connaghan (Broadway debut), Matt Cusack (One Man Two Guvnors), Andrea Dotto (Broadway debut), Marc A. Heitzman (Broadway debut), Ryan Kasprzak (Broadway debut), Andrew Leggieri (Broadway debut), Erica Mansfield (Finding Neverland), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Drew McVety (The Front Page), Kevyn Morrow (The Color Purple), Jessica Lea Patty (Evita), Becca Petersen (Broadway debut) ,Keven Quillon (Shrek), Jonathan Shew (Broadway debut), Ryan VanDenBoom (Something Rotten!), Jaime Verazin (Finding Neverland), Mindy Wallace (An American in Paris) and Kevin Worley (On the Town).

As previously announced, Bandstand will star Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) along with Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Brandon James Ellis (Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), Geoff Packard (Matilda) and Joey Pero (Broadway debut).

The award winning Bandstand design team includes Tony Award nominee David Korins (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg (Sound Design), Greg Anthony Rassen (Co-Orchestrator, Music Supervisor, and Incidental Music Arranger), Tony winner Bill Elliott (Co-Orchestrator), Fred Lassen (Musical Director and Conductor) and Mark Stuart (Associate Choreographer).

Bandstand will begin previews Friday, March 31 and officially open on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45 Street).

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage.

A national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers (Carroll, Ellis, Hopkins, Packard, Pero) into fighting shape. Teaming up with the beautiful young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, they struggle to confront the lingering effects and secrets of the battlefield that threaten to tear them apart.

Playing for every voiceless underdog in a world that has left them behind, they risk everything in the final live broadcast to redefine the meaning of victory. With an explosive original score and choreography inspired by the high energy swing rhythms of the era, Bandstandis a truly American story of love, loss, triumph and the everyday men and women whose personal bravery defined a nation.

Bandstand played a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall.

Bandstand is produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Tom Kirdahy and Roger Horchow.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

David Korins (Scenic Design) is an award-winning scenic and production designer based in New York City. He is founder and principal designer of David Korins Design - a multidisciplinary creative firm that develops and designs innovative experiences. His Broadway credits include Hamilton, Warpaint, Dear Evan Hansen, Misery, Motown, Annie, Bring It On, Chinglish, Vanya and Sonia..., An Evening with Patti LuPone & Mandy Patinkin, Magic/Bird, Godspell, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, and Passing Strange. Opera credits include world premieres of The Gospel of Mary Magdalene at San Francisco Opera and Oscar at Santa Fe Opera. He has worked extensively both off-Broadway and in regional theatre. As Creative Director, David has worked with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Andrea Boccelli. He has collaborated with Sotheby's and Gagosian on exhibition and restaurant projects. He has designed installations for music and arts festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, SXSW, Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands. Mr. Korins has received a Tony nomination, Emmy, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards, three Henry Hewes Design Awards, and an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Design.

Paloma Young (Costume Design). Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony Award), Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Off-Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Kazino (Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Nomination); The Patron Saint of Sea Monsters, Fly By Night Playwrights Horizons; Wildflower, Second Stage Uptown; Recall, Colt Coeur; Permission, MCC; Here's Hoover!, Les Freres Corbusier. Regional: The Bandstand, Paper Mill Playhouse; The Tempest (magic by Teller, music by Tom Waits), ART/Smith Center Las Vegas; Troublemaker, or the Freakin Kick-A Adventures of Bradley Boatright and You, Nero, Berkeley Repertory Theatre; Hoover Comes Alive! and A Current Nobody, La Jolla Playhouse. Ms. Young has also worked regionally at Dallas Theatre Center, Arena Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival, South Coast Repertory, The Old Globe, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, California Shakespeare Theatre, Hand2Mouth and Mixed Blood among others. MFA UC San Diego. Website: palomayoung.com

Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design). Broadway: Falsettos; Holiday Inn; Something Rotten!; Disaster; Penn and Teller; Newsies; Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony Award); Mothers and Sons; A Time to Kill; Soul Doctor; Jekyll and Hyde; The Anarchist; The Performers; The Pee-Wee Herman Show; Next Fall; and Kiki & Herb. Off Broadway: Sweet Charity; Tiny Beautiful Things; Head of Passes, Gigantic; Mercury Fur; The Robber Bridegroom; Loves Labors Lost, Fly By Night; Last Five Years; A Lie of the Mind; Ordinary Days; The Internationalist; Cam Jansen; Old Jews Telling Jokes; Love, Loss and What I Wore, Almost Maine, and The Voysey Inheritance. Other theatre credits: Penn & Teller at The Rio in Las Vegas; Rufus Wainwright's Judy concert at Carnegie Hall; Family Guy Sings; and Jennifer Muller The Works.

Nevin Steinberg (Sound Design). Recent Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Bright Star, Hamilton, It Shoulda Been You, Mothers and Sons, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Tony nomination), The Performers, Magic/Bird. Off-Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, The Landing, Far From Heaven. Nevin is Audio Consultant for Carnegie Hall's Isaac Stern Auditorium. Over thirty Broadway productions with ACME Sound Partners and five additional Tony nominations: The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Fences, Hair, In The Heights.

Greg Anthony RASSEN (Co-Orchestrator, Music Supervisor, and Incidental Music Arranger). Broadway conducting credits include An American in Paris, Bullets Over Broadway, The Little Mermaid, The Book of Mormon, and R&H's Cinderella. Off Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher (New World Stages) and Brundibar (New Victory). National tour: Music Supervisor R&H's Cinderella. Featured pianist: A Chorus Line (Revival), An American in Paris, and Lady Be Good (Encores!) He has played on several cast recordings, including the Grammy nominated An American in Paris for which he is the solo pianist. He is also a continuing member of the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Arranging and orchestrating credits include all of the major U.S. Pops orchestras, including Boston, Cincinnati, New York, Philadelphia, and the National Symphony in Washington DC. He has been commissioned to write arrangements for many artists including Ashley Brown, Sierra Boggess, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis, Ashford & Simpson, Ozomatli, Darren Criss, Liz Callaway, John Tartaglia, Julia Murney, and Michael Cavanaugh, among others. Show orchestrations include First You Dream (Signature and PBS) and Ace (Signature.) TV credits include "The View," "Kelly & Michael," and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Greg has orchestrated several large-scale works for André Previn including a Concerto for Orchestra which will premiere later this year. He has a Master of Music (M.M.) in Orchestral Conducting from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

Bill Elliott (Co-Orchestrator) is an arranger, orchestrator, composer, conductor, and bandleader who has made a specialty of composing, arranging, and producing vintage styles of music. He was co-orchestrator for the 2015 production of Bandstand at the Paper Mill Playhouse. In 2015 he won a Tony award for Best Orchestrations for An American in Paris on Broadway. In 2015 he orchestrated two additional Gershwin musicals: the Chichester (England) Festival Theater debut production of Damsel in Distress and the Encores! revivalof the 1924 Gershwin musical Lady Be Good. In 2012 he received Tony and Grammy nominations for his work on the Broadway musical Nice Work If You Can Get It (as orchestrator and co-producer of the cast album) and an Emmy nomination as Music Director for Michael Feinstein's PBS Special "The Sinatra Legacy". Mr. Elliott is a prolific arranger for the Boston Pops, New York Pops, and Hollywood Bowl Orchestras, and has recently written orchestra arrangements for Barbara Hannigan, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, and Josh Groban's "STAGES" album. As music director for Michael Feinstein and John Lithgow, Mr. Elliott has conducted the Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Detroit, San Diego, and Vancouver Symphonies among others.

David Kreppel (Vocal Music Arranger) is currently Assoc. Music Supervisor The Lion King (worldwide). Broadway conducting credits include Aladdin, The Lion King, Sr. Act, Rock of Ages, A Chorus Line (revival) and playing those as well as Motown, Tarzan, The Little Mermaid and Saturday Night Fever and others. Music Supervisor for the recent US Tour of Joseph... Dreamcoat. Music Supervisor /Arranger for The Broadway Dolls, composer of 1st and Ten and A Host of Sparrows. Graduate of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music.

Fred Lassen (Musical Director and Conductor) Broadway: Finding Never land, Once, Porgy and

Bess, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Spamalot, Cabaret, 42nd Street. Off Broadway/Regional: Threepenny Opera (Atlantic), ZORRO (ALLIANCE THEATRE), Getting The Band Back Together (George Street Playhouse) Sycamore Trees (Signature, DC), Dangerous Beauty (Pasadena Playhouse), Adrift In Macao (Primary Stages). Helen Hayes nomination: Outstanding Music Direction, Ricky Ian Gordon's Sycamo re Trees. International: Prince Of Broadway (Tokyo/Osaka), Once (Dublin, Toronto), Maury Yeston's Peony Pavilion (Beijin g), Cabaret (Folies Bergère, Paris). As Music Director for Laura Osnes, Fred produced/arranged her albums Dream a Little Dream: Live At The Café Carlyle and If I Tell You. Fred has a degree in Organ Performance from Oberlin Conservatory.

Howard Joines (Music Coordinator). In addition to hiring the finest musicians in the world, Howard continues to perform as Drummer, Percussionist, and Conductor; in the recording studio, live, and on Broadway. His Music Coordinator credits include the Broadway productions of Paramour, Allegiance; Aladdin; Matilda; Side Show; Bullets over Broadway; A Night With Janis Joplin; Cinderella; Scandalous; Chaplin; Ghost; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Promises, Promises; Bye-Bye Birdie; Grease; The Times They Are A-Changin'; and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. He was the original Drummer/Percussionist for the Broadway productions of Matilda; Ghost; Billy Elliot; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Never Gonna Dance; Flower Drum Song; Full Monty; Jesus Christ Superstar; Miss Saigon; Les Misérable; The King and I; and Cleavage. His conducting credits include seven Broadway shows, and 14 years as an Associate Conductor for the annual Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, where he now serves as Contractor for both the Christmas and Summer Spectaculars. For Robin and Taylor.

Mark Stuart (Associate Choreographer) is the Artistic Director of Mark Stuart Dance Theatre. Stuart recently served as an Assistant Choreographer on the remake of Dirty Dancing (2017) for ABC. A two- time American Lindy Hop Champion, Stuart has enjoyed international celebrity for his role in Swing!, appearing in numerous TV specials and concerts worldwide. As Director/Choreographer, he created the critically acclaimed dance-musical STANDARD TIME • When Change Comes (Nominated Best Theatrical Experience Off-Broadway). "Be the change you wish to see in the world." Visit markstuart.org.

Mary Callanan (Ensemble, u/s Mrs. Adams) comes to Bandstand from the National Tour of The Bridges of Madison County (Marge). Broadway: Mamma Mia! (Rosie), Annie (Mrs. Pugh, Miss Hannigan u/s). Tours: Mamma Mia!(Rosie), The Sound of Music (Frau Schmidt), Big (Mrs. Baskin), Damn Yankees (Sister). Las Vegas: Mamma Mia! (Rosie). Regional: Gypsy (Rose), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Storyteller), Mame (Vera), Les Miserables (Mme. Thenardier), Falsettos (Dr. Charlotte), Menopause: The Musical (Earth Mother), Follies (Hattie), Batboy (Rev. Hightower), Sweeney Todd (Mrs. Lovett), Sunday in the Park with George (Nurse), Chicago (Matron Morton), Violet (Old Lady), Late Night Cathechism (Sister), Nunsense (all 5 nuns). Cabaret appearances in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Provincetown, and cruise ships. Proud member of Actor's Equity. www.marycallanan.com

Max Clayton (Ensemble, u/s Donny). Broadway: Something Rotten!, On The Town (u/s Gabey), Gigi (Martel, u/s Gaston). Regional: Anastasia (Hartford Stage), Bandstand (Paper Mill Playhouse), Signature Theatre, PittsburghCLO, MUNY, Lyric Opera of Chicago, MTWichita, NSMT, and Palace Theatre. Endless love and thanks to Andy Blankenbuehler, CGF, Mom and Dad, family and friends! BFA, CCM. For my sister Missy, my favorite dance partner of all. @maxmclayton

PATRICK CONNAGHAN (Swing; u/s Wayne, Nick). Broadway Debut. Off- Broadway: Icon at the NYMF. Regional credits include Florida Studio Theatre (Hairspray); Farmer's Alley Theatre (Life Could Be A Dream, The Light in the Piazza); Mason Street Warehouse (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels). BFA at Western Michigan University. Represented by The Krasny Office. This one is for all my family and friends who have helped me achieve my wildest dreams. www.patrickconnaghan.com

Matt Cusack (Swing; u/s Nick, Davey, Johnny) is a graduate of the University of the Arts with a degree in Jazz. Most recently seen in the RTC revival of Robber Bridegroom. He made his Broadway debut in One Man Two Guvnors. Regional/National tour creds: Million Dollar Quartet (Jay), John Doyle's Sweeney Todd (Fogg), The History Boys (Scripps), Buddy Holly Story(Joe B.) mattcusack.com

Andrea Dotto (Ensemble) is over the moon to be making her Broadway Debut! Andrea first joined the Bandstand family for the developmental lab at Lincoln Center. She was then seen in the World Premiere of Bandstand at Papermill Playhouse. Dotto had the pleasure of performing in the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat under the direction of Andy Blankenbuehler. Her favorite credits include: Kathy in Singing in the Rain, Dorothy in Wizard of Oz, Minnie Fay in Hello Dolly, Bonnie in Anything Goes, and Charity in Sweet Charity. Dotto, a Montclair State University graduate, is also a writer and currently working on a musical play in tribute to her nana, a real life 1940's leading lady. Dotto will forever be grateful for her family's unwavering support. Endless thanks to Andy, Richard and Rob, Lindsay and the rest of this inspiring team! www.andreadotto.com #bandstandrea

Marc A. Heitzman (Swing; u/s Davey) was most recently seen in Broadway Christmas Wonderland at the Orb Theatre in Tokyo, Japan. National/ International Tours include: Movin' Out (Eddie), Man In The Mirror Michael Jackson Tribute (Dance Captain), Twist And Shout. Off Broadway: MarkStuartDanceTheatre's Standard Time. Regional: Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse. A native of Ames, Iowa, Marc has also performed in many operas including: Virginia,Hubicka, Ghosts of Versailles, and The Golden Ticket in Ireland's Wexford Opera Festival. Other credits include American Music Theatre and Norwegian Cruiseline. Marc is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut with the cast of Bandstand.

Andrew Leggieri (Swing; u/s Jimmy). Broadway debut! Andrew is so honored to be a part of Bandstand! Other Credits: Bandstand (Paper Mill), Spamalot (National Tour), Mary Poppins (Walnut Street), Grease, Fame, Cabaret, Damn Yankees. TV: "Unforgettable." Endless thanks to Andy, Lindsay, The Mine, and my amazingly supportive family!

Ryan Kasprzak (Ensemble). Broadway debut. Nat'l Tours: Billy Elliot (Associate Resident Choreographer / Dance Captain), Fosse (Dance Captain). TV: Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance." Choreography credits include Southern Comfort (Public Theater), NBC's "Smash" (Asst. Choreographer), David Blaine's Real or Magic, Brave New World: the Musical (NC Stage), Mary Poppins (NCT). NYMF award winners Academia Nuts, Cloned, Volleygirls. Creator with multi Drama Desk Award nominated Parallel Exit: Physical Comedy Theater. Marymount Manhattan College professor and alumnus. Thanks to Andy, LL, Sally, LDC, and fam. www.ryankasprzak.com

Erica Mansfield (Ensemble; u/s Mrs. Adams) was most recently seen in the Broadway company of Finding Neverland where she understudied the role of Mary Barrie. Over the years you would have seen Erica on Broadway in the revival On the Town (understudy for Claire De Loone), On the Twentieth Century with Kristin Chenoweth, Evita with Ricky Martin, How to Succeed in Business without Even Trying (understudy Miss Jones) with Daniel Radcliffe, the Tony Award winning musical Pippin (understudy Fastrada)., and she performed with both the Broadway and National Tour of Mamma Mia (understudy Sophie). Erica was also seen across the country in the first national tour of A Chorus Line (understudy Cassie, Sheila, Maggie, Judy). TV appearances include GMA, The View, The Tony Awards as well as the Kennedy Center Honors where she honored Shirley MacLaine and Tom Hanks

Morgan Marcell (Ensemble). Coming straight from the Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton, Morgan is excited to retire her 19th Century corset and step into the 40s! Originally from San Diego, she worked in commercial dance and musical theater on both coasts, before deciding to move to New York. Since the move, Morgan has danced on Lip Sync Battle S.1, Limitless and she froze to death with Tom Hanks in the Carly Rae Jepsen's M/V "I really... like you" before joining Hamilton as Peggy/Mariah Cover, Co-Dance Captain. She studied with the Milwaukee Ballet School and completed training under top choreographers in Los Angeles before beginning her professional career. Morgan trained in Classical Greek and Shakespeare through Antaeus in LA, where she played her favorite role so far, Mary Warren in The Crucible. She was the Dance Supervisor/Associate Choreographer of the Second National Tour of Broadway's In The Heights, after closing the First National Tour as Dance Captain. She went on to re-stage the original Tony-Award winning choreography at Westchester Broadway Theater and made her directorial debut at Cabrillo Music Theater in Los Angeles. Other credits include: Jin Akanishi Tour; Assoc. Choreographer, Volleygirls Workshop NY; Ursula in Bye Bye Birdie; Emergence, Milwaukee Ballet. TV/Film: Sex, Drugs, Rock and Roll; Disney Channel; Discovery Channel; and some fun student/independents films. She is a proud member of Actors Equity. morganmarcell.com

Drew McVety (Ensemble). Broadway: The Front Page (Broadhurst), The Last Ship (Neil Simon), Cyrano De Bergerac (Roundabout), Billy Elliot (Imperial), Sunday in the Park with George (Roundabout), Spamalot (Shubert), Frozen (MCC Circle in the Square), Big River (Roundabout, Special Tony Award), Titanic (Lunt Fontaine, Original Cast), The Heidi Chronicles (Plymouth, Original Cast). First national tour: Cabaret, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Off-Broadway: Songbird (59 East 59), Charles Ives Take Me Home (Rattlestick), Lone Star Love (Houseman), Corpus Christi (MTC Drama Desk nomination), This Lime Tree Bower (American premiere, Primary Stages), The Substance of Fire (LCT) Twelfth Night, A Doll's House (Public Theater/Acting Company). Regional: Caucasian Chalk Circle (Yale Rep), Mary Poppins (TUTS), Civil War Christmas, Fathers and Sons, (Long Wharf), Scapin (Portland Stage), Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Pittsburgh Public). Television: "Madam Secretary," "The Good Wife," "Black Box," "Blue Bloods," "Royal Pains," "Unforgettable," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "Law & Order: CI," "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd." All the soaps. Film: The Strange Case of Wilheim Reich, Henry's Crime

Kevyn Morrow (Ensemble). Broadway credits include The Color Purple (Tony Award 2016 Best Revival) original casts of The Scarlet Pimpernel, Dream, Smokey Joe's Café, Leader of the Pack as well as Dreamgirls (1987 revival) and A Chorus Line (1990 closing company). His London West End credits include the world premiere of 125th Street (Georgie Blues), and Ragtime (Coalhouse Walker Jr.)- Olivier Award Nominee for Best Actor in a Musical. Off-Broadway he appeared in While I Yet Live (Vernon), 40th Anniversary Production of The Boys in the Band (Bernard) and Blue (Blue Williams). Regional credits include The Lion in Winter (King Henry- The Guthrie Theater), Driving Miss Daisy w/ Sandy Duncan (Hoke), The Whipping Man (Simon), It's A Wonderful Life -live radio play (Clarence the Angel), Higgins in Harlem (Higgins), Gem of the Ocean(Solly Two Kings), Stormy Weather (Billy Strayhorn), The First Wives Club (1st Husband Bill)- NAACP Best actor Nom. David Mamet's Race (Henry), Radio Golf (Harmond Wilks), Les Miserables (Javert), The Little Mermaid ( King Triton), Xanadu( Danny/Zeus), The Pajama Game (Sid), The Three Musketeers (Aramis), Five Guys Named Moe (Nomax/ Four-Eyed), Thunder Knockin' On The Door (Jaguar), Our Town ( Dr. Gibbs), Stone My Heart (Othello) and Tambourines to Glory (Buddy Lomax) - Helen Hayes Award Nominee for Best Actor, Dreamgirls ( Curtis)-Barrymore Nomination Best Actor. Film credits include Fair Market Value (July 2017 release), Sisyphus Supper, Dark Light, The Trade and Stayin' Alive. Television credits include, most recently, "Blue Bloods" (guest), "Hostages"(guest) "Person of Interest" (recurring), "The Good Wife" (guest), "Elementary" (guest) Kennedy Center Honors (featured) and "Half-Share"- pilot (series regular), as well as "Hope and Faith" (recurring), "Ed" (recurring),"Law and Order" (guest), "Coach" (guest), "Murphy Brown" (guest), "L.A. Law" (guest), "One Life To Live" (recurring), as well as Host of "Kidsworld."

Jessica Lea Patty (Ensemble; u/s Julia Troy) has been on this journey with Bandstand since the very first workshop in 2013! A 6 time Broadway veteran, teaching artist & yoga instructor, she was last seen on Broadway in the revival of EVITA starring Ricky Martin, where she understudied & performed the title role of Eva Peron. She was also the Cassie Alternate in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line. Other Broadway credits include The Boy From Oz starring Hugh Jackman & the original companies of The Addams Family, People In The Picture, & 9 to 5. Jessica toured w/ Cats & Fosse & has numerous regional, NYC & television credits including 4 Tony Awards telecasts & Dancing w/ The Stars. BFA in Music Theatre from FSU. www.jessicaleapatty.com

Becca Petersen (Swing, u/s Julia Troy) is delighted to be making her Broadway debut! Credits: Newsies 1st Nat'l Tour (Swing, u/s Katherine, u/s Medda), The Prom (ALLIANCE THEATRE, NY Lab), MUNY, and MTWichita. BFA, Brigham Young University. Thanks to Andy, Tara Rubin Casting, Harden-Curtis Associates, and her wonderful family and friends for making her dreams come true! instagram: bp170

Keven Quillon (Ensemble, u/s Wayne). Broadway: A Christmas Story, Annie, Shrek: The Musical, Grease. National Tours: Shrek: The Musical, Grease, Sweet Charity, Saturday Night Fever, We Will Rock You (Vegas), White Christmas (L.A.). Regional: Bandstand (Paper Mill), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Denver Center), A Sign Of The Times (Goodspeed). Workshops/Labs: Romy & Michele's High School Reunion, Bandstand, Leap of Faith, An Officer & A Gentleman. Thank you to Andy, TRC, CGF Talent, Mr. Thomas, Mrs. Morris, Ms. Massie, Ricky Hinds, MOM, and my Angels. Instagram: @kevenq

Jonathan Shew (Ensemble; u/s Donny, Jimmy). Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: The VOCA PEOPLE (Westside Theatre). Tour: Wicked (Fiyero u/s). New York/Regional: Diner (Delaware Theatre Co.), Ever After (Paper Mill), Radio City Spring Spectacular, Next To Normal. Thanks to Amy, Deedj & Jane, family, and KMR for love and support! @Jmshew; JonathanShew.com. Hang tight!

Ryan VanDenBoom (Ensemble, u/s Johnny). A Michigan native, Ryan returns to the Broadway stage in Bandstand after finishing the run of Something Rotten! as an original cast member. He previously appeared in the Broadway revival of Annie. Ryan has had the privilege of stretching his abilities between stage and screen. He has appeared with numerous symphony orchestras including the Chicago Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestras. In 2009 Ryan performed Morton Gould's Tap Dance Concerto with Albany Symphony (NY) and then again internationally in 2012 with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. He is currently the only dancerperforming the original choreography by legendary Broadway and Hollywood choreographer/dancer Danny Daniels. In 2016 Ryan appeared in a feature film, the Coen Brothers' Hail Caesar! Sharing the screen with Channing Tatum. Ryan is a graduate from NYU, with a BFA in Theatre from CAP21.

Jaime Verazin (Ensemble). Broadway: Finding Neverland (Assistant Choreographer, Dance Captain, Swing). Off Broadway: Standard Time (2016 Fred Astaire Award Nominee - Outstanding Female Dancer Off-Broadway). Regional: Finding Neverland (A.R.T.), The Shapes She Makes (A.R.T.) MET Opera: Armida (Principal), The Tempest (Aerialist, Soloist), L'Amour de Loin, Don Giovanni, Aida, Les Contes d'Hoffmann. Dance Companies: MOMIX, MarkStuartDanceTheatre (Associate Choreographer), TV/Film: "AGT Season 8" (CATAPULT Finalist), "Blue Bloods," Dirty Dancing 2017 (Assistant Choreographer, Dancer). Dreams do come true! www.jaimeverazin.com

Mindy Wallace (Swing) is so thrilled to be a part of Bandstand. Broadway: An American in Paris. World Premiere: The Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse. National Tour: Twyla Tharp's Come Fly Away. Other credits include the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Mark Stuart Dance Theatre, and various regional theaters. Thanks to Andy. Love to family, friends, and Sugar.

Kevin Worley (Swing) is thrilled be part of the amazing company of Bandstand. Broadway: On The Town (u/s Gabey), Something Rotten!, Bullets Over Broadway, Holiday Inn, Cinderella, A Chorus Line, Dames at Sea, White Christmas, 42nd Street. Special thanks to all my teachers...EVER! Dedicated to my incomparable wife and my little bandleader. GO CARDS!

