Broadway's KINKY BOOTS Will Welcome New 'Lauren' This Month

Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that Bring It On star Taylor Louderman will return to Broadway this winter, joining the Broadway company of Kinky Boots as 'Lauren' in the Tony Award-winning musical, beginning January 16, 2016.

Louderman succeeds Haven Burton in the role, and joins a cast that includes beloved YouTube star Todrick Hall as 'Lola,' and Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as 'Charlie Price.'

Kinky Boots, which opened on April 4, 2013 and has played more than 1500 performances, has just surpassed Evita to become the 50th longest-running Broadway show of all time.

Taylor Louderman starred opposite Christopher Walken and Allison Williams on NBC's "Peter Pan Live" as Wendy Darling. She also originated the role of Campbell Davis in the Tony nominated Broadway production and National Tour of Bring It On: The Musical! (Astaire Award nomination). Television: "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Night Cap" (PopTv), and the upcoming "Sunny Days" (Nick Jr.). Off Broadway: Gigantic (Ashley Penrod). Regional: The Muny's Aida (Amneris), Grease (Sandy), Hairspray (Amber); Grease (Sandy) at Paper Mill Playhouse; and Footloose (Ariel) at Kansas City Starlight.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fourth year, a North American First National Tour in its third year, a London production in its second year (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical), and an Australian production that opened in October 2016. Other previous productions include an extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The current Broadway cast of Kinky Boots includes Todrick Hall (as Lola), Killian Donnelly (as Charlie Price), Haven Burton (as Lauren), Daniel Stewart Sherman, Shannon O'Boyle, Marcus Neville, Sean Patrick Doyle, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Fred Odgaard, Kyle Post, Eric LaJuan Summers, Hernando Umana, Adinah Alexander, EuGene Barry-Hill, Stephen Berger, Damien Brett, Devin Trey Campbell, Christopher Convery, Alfred Dalpino, Holly Davis, Jesus Del Orden, Stephane Duret, Christy Faber, Mia Gentile, Blair Goldberg, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jake Katzman, Jeff Kuhr, Ross Lekites, Eric Leviton, Ellyn Marie Marsh, John Jeffrey Martin, Michael Milkanin, Nathan Peck, Jennifer Perry, and Stephen Tewksbury.

The design team for Kinky Boots includes Tony Award nominee David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Randy Houston Mercer (Make-up Design), Telsey + Company, Justin Huff, CSA (Casting), Brian Usifer (Musical Direction), with Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

Kinky Boots is produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergere, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, BrIan Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp, and Jujamcyn Theaters.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

