Photo Coverage: Broadway's GREAT COMET Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes and Noble

This week, to celebrate the release of the new Ghostlight Records cast recording Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 Barnes & Noble hosted a special in-store performance and CD signing. The event was hosted by composer/writer Dave Malloy and included director Rachel Chavkin and members of the original cast. See photos from the event below.

The original cast recording of Dave Malloy's hit electropop opera Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 features the complete 111 minute through-sung score. It was released by digital outlets on October 29 and the deluxe two-CD set will be in stores onDecember 10. A highlights version, featuring special selections from the acclaimed work, was also released in digital format on October 29.

The recording - enclosed in a double-disc physical package that includes a 48 page color booklet with complete lyrics, never-before-seen photos, a show synopsis, and an essay by renowned writer and critic Steven Suskin - was produced by Dean Sharenow, Kurt Deutsch and Howard and Janet Kagan. Order the album at www.sh-k-boom.com/greatcomet.

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - which concluded a hit summer engagement downtown - is now playing at the opulent custom venue Kazino in the Broadway Theater District, on West 45th Street between Times Square and 8th Avenue, for a 14-week limited run. Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 began performances on Friday, September 27 and is scheduled to run through Sunday, January 5. More information is available at www.thegreatcometof1812.com.

Since its first production at Ars Nova in the fall of 2012, the show has become a sensation, meriting expansion this summer to a 199 seat pop-up supper club built specifically for the production in the Meatpacking District.

Directed by Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 has been showered with rave reviews and a host of accolades, including the 2013 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, a Special Citation from the OBIE Awards, five Drama Desk Award Nominations (Outstanding New Musical, Outstanding Music, Outstanding Lyrics, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Outstanding Costume Design), two Drama League Award nominations (Distinguished Production of a Musical, Distinguished Performance - Phillipa Soo), and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Outstanding New Musical.

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 invites you to join Tolstoy's brash young lovers for an evening you'll never forget, as vodka flows and passions ignite in Dave Malloy's electropop opera, ripped from a slice of War and Peace. At once stunning, sensual, and inspired, this singular theatrical event promises "a rare and marvelous event: amidst the din of New York, an oasis of artful illumination." (Time Out New York)

The cast recording features David Abeles, Brittain Ashford, Gelsey Bell, Catherine Brookman, Nick Choksi, Ken Clark, Ashkon Davaran, Blake DeLong, Amber Gray, Luke Holloway, Dave Malloy, Grace McLean, Azudi Onyejekwe, Paul Pinto, Phillipa Soo, Lucas Steele, Shaina Taub, Mariand Torres and Lauren Zakrin.

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 also features choreography by Sam Pinkleton, scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by Bradley King, music direction by Or Matias, sound design by Matt Hubbs, music supervision by Sonny Paladino and casting by Duncan Stewart and Company.

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is produced by Howard and Janet Kagan and co-produced by Paula Marie Black, John Logan, Lisa Matlin, Daveed Frazier, Tom Smedes, and Vertical Entertainment/Roman Gambourg/Lev Gelfer.

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will run through Sunday, January 5th at its new location. Tickets prices begin at $75 with prime and premium seating available for $175 and $237.50, respectively. The playing schedule is as follows: Tuesdays at 8:00 PM, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM and 8:00 PM, Thursdays at 8:00 PM, Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays at 2:30 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 3:00 PM. At evening performances, audiences receive an assortment of Russian snacks at their tables, including the show's signature pierogies. At matinee performances, audiences are treated to a Russian High Tea, complete with tea service and pastries. Tickets are now on sale through Telecharge.com.

a special in-st0re performance and CD signing on Tuesday, December 10, the CD release date. The 5:00 PM event will be hosted by composer/writer Dave Malloy and will include director Rachel Chavkin and members of the original cast. The venue is located on the Upper East Side (150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Please call (212) 369-2180 for details.

The original cast recording of Dave Malloy's hit electropop opera Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 features the complete 111 minute through-sung score. It was released by digital outlets on October 29 and the deluxe two-CD set will be in stores onDecember 10. A highlights version, featuring special selections from the acclaimed work, was also released in digital format on October 29.

The recording - enclosed in a double-disc physical package that includes a 48 page color booklet with complete lyrics, never-before-seen photos, a show synopsis, and an essay by renowned writer and critic Steven Suskin - was produced by Dean Sharenow, Kurt Deutsch and Howard and Janet Kagan. Order the album at www.sh-k-boom.com/greatcomet.

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - which concluded a hit summer engagement downtown - is now playing at the opulent custom venue Kazino in the Broadway Theater District, on West 45th Street between Times Square and 8th Avenue, for a 14-week limited run. Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 began performances on Friday, September 27 and is scheduled to run through Sunday, January 5. More information is available at www.thegreatcometof1812.com.

Since its first production at Ars Nova in the fall of 2012, the show has become a sensation, meriting expansion this summer to a 199 seat pop-up supper club built specifically for the production in the Meatpacking District.

Directed by Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 has been showered with rave reviews and a host of accolades, including the 2013 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, a Special Citation from the OBIE Awards, five Drama Desk Award Nominations (Outstanding New Musical, Outstanding Music, Outstanding Lyrics, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Outstanding Costume Design), two Drama League Award nominations (Distinguished Production of a Musical, Distinguished Performance - Phillipa Soo), and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Outstanding New Musical.

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 invites you to join Tolstoy's brash young lovers for an evening you'll never forget, as vodka flows and passions ignite in Dave Malloy's electropop opera, ripped from a slice of War and Peace. At once stunning, sensual, and inspired, this singular theatrical event promises "a rare and marvelous event: amidst the din of New York, an oasis of artful illumination." (Time Out New York)

The cast recording features David Abeles, Brittain Ashford, Gelsey Bell, Catherine Brookman, Nick Choksi, Ken Clark, Ashkon Davaran, Blake DeLong, Amber Gray, Luke Holloway, Dave Malloy, Grace McLean, Azudi Onyejekwe, Paul Pinto, Phillipa Soo, Lucas Steele, Shaina Taub, Mariand Torres and Lauren Zakrin.

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 also features choreography by Sam Pinkleton, scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by Bradley King, music direction by Or Matias, sound design by Matt Hubbs, music supervision by Sonny Paladino and casting by Duncan Stewart and Company.

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is produced by Howard and Janet Kagan and co-produced by Paula Marie Black, John Logan, Lisa Matlin, Daveed Frazier, Tom Smedes, and Vertical Entertainment/Roman Gambourg/Lev Gelfer.

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will run through Sunday, January 5th at its new location. Tickets prices begin at $75 with prime and premium seating available for $175 and $237.50, respectively. The playing schedule is as follows: Tuesdays at 8:00 PM, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM and 8:00 PM, Thursdays at 8:00 PM, Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays at 2:30 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 3:00 PM. At evening performances, audiences receive an assortment of Russian snacks at their tables, including the show's signature pierogies. At matinee performances, audiences are treated to a Russian High Tea, complete with tea service and pastries. Tickets are now on sale through Telecharge.com.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski



Dave Malloy



Dave Malloy



Grace McLean, Josh Groban



Grace McLean



Grace McLean, Josh Groban



Grace McLean, Josh Groban



Grace McLean, Josh Groban



Josh Groban



Josh Groban



Grace McLean



Grace McLean, Josh Groban



Lucas Steele, Josh Groban



Lucas Steele



Lucas Steele



Lucas Steele Josh Groban



Lucas Steele, Josh Groban



Lucas Steele, Josh Groban



Lucas Steele, Josh Groban



Denee Benton



Denee Benton



Denee Benton



Denee Benton



Denee Benton



Denee Benton



Denee Benton



Denee Benton



The cast and creative team of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812