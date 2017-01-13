Soundtrack to Lifetime Original Movie BEACHES, Performed by Tony Winner Idina Menzel Out Today

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel ("Frozen") and NAACP Image Award winner Nia Long ("The Best Man Holiday") star as lifelong best friends in the Original Lifetime movie BEACHES, premiering on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm ET/PT, with the accompanying 5 song EP "Beaches" performed by Menzel, released today by Warner Bros. Records. The "Beaches" EP features new takes on the classic songs "Wind Beneath My Wings" and "The GLORY of Love," as well as, "I Can Hear the Music," "I'll Stand by You," and "Last Time" recorded specifically for the movie.



Download or Stream "Beaches":https://wbr.ec/beachesep. In this contemporary remake, "Beaches" follows the serendipitous meeting of two young girls on the Venice Boardwalk, who, though worlds apart in lifestyle, embark on an unexpected and lifelong friendship. CC (Menzel) is an aspiring singer trying to make it in Los Angeles until she is discovered by a director who gives her her first big shot. Hillary (Long) is the daughter of a prominent civil rights lawyer who struggles to find her own destiny. Their friendship-even with its ups and downs-sustains them for decades.



"Beaches" EP Track listing:

Wind Beneath My Wings

I Can Hear the Music

I'll Stand by You

Last Time

The GLORY of Love

# # #

