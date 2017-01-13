UPDATE: Paul Anka Pulls Out of Presidential Inauguration Performance

Yesterday, BWW reported that a source exclusively told RadarOnline that legendary singer and songwriter Paul Anka would be performing a special version of the iconic song, 'My Way' at the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump. The 75-year-old was reportedly going to customize the lyrics of the song to reflect the political journey of the new Commander-in-Chief.

Today, Showbiz411 reports that Anka spoke to TMZ and revealed he would not be appearing at the January 20th event due to personal reasons. When asked if he endorses Donald Trump, the singer replied "no."

As of now, the only confirmed acts for Inauguration Day are southern rock group Three Doors Down, country singers Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, 16-year-old Jackie Evancho, and select members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Radio City Rockettes.

Anka is best known for such mega hits as "Diana", "Lonely Boy", "Put Your Head on My Shoulder", and "(You're) Having My Baby". He wrote such well-known music as the theme for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and one of Tom Jones's biggest hits, "She's a Lady", as well as the English lyrics for Frank Sinatra's signature song, "My Way", which has been covered by many including Elvis Presley.

Related Articles