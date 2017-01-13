Michelle Wilson, Johanna Day & More Will Return for SWEAT on Broadway

Producers Stuart Thompson and Louise Gund just announced casting for the Broadway production of the searing new play Sweat. Direct from the critically acclaimed Public Theater engagement is Carlo Albán (Oscar), James Colby (Stan), Khris Davis (Chris), JohAnna Day (Tracey), John Earl Jelks (Brucie), Will Pullen (Jason), Lance Coadie Williams (Evan), Michelle Wilson (Cynthia).

Casting for the role of Jessie will be announced at a later date.

Following a sold out, critically acclaimed engagement at New York's Public Theater, Sweat, the new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey will transfer to Broadway's Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). Broadway performances of Sweat will begin March 4 for a March 26, 2017 opening.

Sweat was chosen as one of the Best Plays of 2016 by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Time Out New York, The Star-Ledger, The Bergen Record, Deadline, The Wrap, The Huffington Post, Theatermania, and Broadway World.

Sweat was co-commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and D.C.'s Arena Stage. The play received its world premiere at OSF in July 2015, in a sold-out run. The production subsequently played an acclaimed run at Arena Stage in January 2016. Sweat played an acclaimed engagement at New York's Public Theater in November 2016, where it was extended three times, with critics writing about the play's breathtaking timeliness, compassion, and power.

With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.

Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play about the collision of race, class, family and friendship, and the tragic, unintended costs of community without opportunity.

Sweat is produced on Broadway by Stuart Thompson and Louise Gund.

The creative team for Sweat features John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Jennifer Moeller (costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (original music and sound design), and Jeff Sugg (projection design).

Related Articles