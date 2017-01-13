VIDEO: Broadway Stars Recreate Iconic 'Good Morning' Number in Tribute to Debbie Reynolds

In honor of the late, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, THE BOOK OF MORMON's Christopher Rice recreated the classic "Good Morning" number from the film "Singing in the Rain." The tribute video below features Rice as Don Lockwood, along with Clay Thomson (NEWSIES, MATILDA)) as CosMo Brown, and Broadway leading lady Eloise Kropp (CATS, DAMES AT SEA) honoring Reynolds as Kathy Selden!

The 1952 musical comedy Singin' in the Rain' was directed and choreographed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, and starred Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds. It offered a lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, with the three stars portraying performers caught up in the transition from silent films to "talkies."

The film earned a Golden Globe Award for Donald O'Connor, as well as a Writers Guild Award for Betty Comden and Adolph Green and an Oscar nomination for Jean Hagen for Best Supporting Actress. It topped the AFI's Greatest Movie Musicals list and is ranked as the fifth-greatest American motion picture of all time in its updated list of the greatest American films in 2007.

