BYE BYE BIRDIE's Dick Gautier Dies at 85

According to Deadline, Dick Gautier, star of BYE BYE BIRDIE and television's GET SMART, passed away on January 13. He was 85. Gautier's wife, Tess Thompson, reportedly announced the actor's passing with a brief Facebook post.

Inspired by the story of Elvis Presley being drafted into the Army in 1958, and the ensuing media melee that surrounded his departure, writer Michael Stewart crafted this fictionalized version of teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie (whose name is inspired by then-rock and roll star Conway Twitty). With music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Lee Adams, the original 1961 Broadway production became an instant hit, starring Dick Van Dyke, Chita Rivera, Paul Lynde, Dick Gautier, Susan Watson, Kay Medford and Charles Nelson Reilly. The show won four Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Dick Van Dyke), Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography (both for Gower Champion). Chita Rivera was also nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

The score for Bye Bye Birdie features many songs that became popular hits during the time and remain fan favorites, including: "The Telephone Hour," "How Lovely to Be a Woman," "We Love You, Conrad!," "Put on a Happy Face," "A Healthy, Normal, American Boy," "One Boy," "Honestly Sincere," "One Last Kiss," "Kids" and "A Lot of Livin' to Do."

According to Deadline, Gautier was hesitant in indulging in the rock and roll culture that had been taking over Broadway at the time, but agreed to join the cast when he was told it was a satire piece. In a review for the New York Times, Brooks Atkinson wrote ""Dick Gautier plays the primitive singer with pompadour, sideburns, gaudy costumes, a rugged voice and a contemptuous vulgarity that are funny - a good, unsubtle cartoon of hideous reality."

Gautier is best known to television audiences for his role as Hymie The Robot in GET SMART. He also appeared on many popular shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Murder, She Wrote. Gautier worked as a writer and a cartoonist as well. He is survived by his daughters, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

