Avenue Q
Photo Coverage: Avenue Q Celebrates 13th Anniversary and 3QQQth Performance Off Broadway!

Jan. 13, 2017  

Avenue Q is the Tony Award winning musical featuring a cast of people and puppets, now in its 13th year on stage in NYC and around the globe. Avenue Q marked the occasion of its 3,000th performance at New World Stages (340 W. 50 St. in NYC) on January 4, 2017. The landmark performance was just celebrated with pre and post-show festivities bar-mitzvah/bat-mitzvah style as the musical turns 13, and begins its 14th year on New York stages!

Prior to its current engagement at New World Stages, Avenue Q played 2534 performances on Broadway at the Golden Theatre, making the musical's staggering grand total of 5,534 performances in NYC come January 4.

AVENUE Q is the hilarious and internationally-acclaimed musical about a group of 20-somethings - people and puppets alike - who move to New York with big dreams and tiny bank accounts. Together they live as neighbors on a rundown block in NYC as they try to discover their purpose in life. The musical's characters include Princeton, Kate Monster, Trekkie Monster, Lucy The Slut, Nicky, Rod, Gary Coleman, the Bad Idea Bears, Brian and Christmas Eve.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

'Avenue Q" 13th Anniversary and 3,QQQ Performance with Bar Mitzvah at the New World Stages on January 12, 2017 in New York City.

'Avenue Q" 13th Anniversary and 3,QQQ Performance with Bar Mitzvah

Stage and audience

Audience

Stage and audience

Audience

Stage and audience

Adam Feldman

Adam Feldman

Adam Feldman

Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin and Lucy

Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin and Lucy

Jeff Marx

Adam Feldman, Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin and Lucy

Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin and Lucy

Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin and Lucy

Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin and Lucy

Adam Feldman, Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Adam Feldman, Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin, Lucy, Adam Feldman, Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin, Lucy, Adam Feldman, Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin, Lucy, Adam Feldman, Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin, Lucy, Adam Feldman, Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Adam Feldman, Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Jeff Marx, Kerri Brackin, Lucy, Adam Feldman, Princeton, Ben Durocher, Kate Monster and Elizabeth Ann Berg

The cast

The cast

The cast

'Avenue Q" 13th Anniversary and 3,QQQ Performance with Bar Mitzvah Party

Atmosphere

Snacks

Snacks

Anna Louizos, Robyn Goodman and Ann Harada

Jen Bender, Anna Louizos, Robyn Goodman and Ann Harada

Ann Harada

Anika Larson

Ann Harada and Anika Larson

Ann Harada and Anika Larson

Anika Larson and Kerri Brackin

Jeff Marx

Jeff Marx and Kerri Brackin

Jeff Marx and Kerri Brackin

Nicholas Kohn and Jeff Marx

The cast

The cast

Jason Moore

Jason Moore

Jeff Marx and Robyn

Jeff Marx and Robyn Goodman

Jen Bender and Jason Moore

Jen Bender, Anna Louizos, Robyn Goodman, Jason Moore, Ann Harada, Anika Larson, Jeff Marx with the cast

Jeff Marx

