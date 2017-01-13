Photo Coverage: Avenue Q Celebrates 13th Anniversary and 3QQQth Performance Off Broadway!
Avenue Q is the Tony Award winning musical featuring a cast of people and puppets, now in its 13th year on stage in NYC and around the globe. Avenue Q marked the occasion of its 3,000th performance at New World Stages (340 W. 50 St. in NYC) on January 4, 2017. The landmark performance was just celebrated with pre and post-show festivities bar-mitzvah/bat-mitzvah style as the musical turns 13, and begins its 14th year on New York stages!
Prior to its current engagement at New World Stages, Avenue Q played 2534 performances on Broadway at the Golden Theatre, making the musical's staggering grand total of 5,534 performances in NYC come January 4.
AVENUE Q is the hilarious and internationally-acclaimed musical about a group of 20-somethings - people and puppets alike - who move to New York with big dreams and tiny bank accounts. Together they live as neighbors on a rundown block in NYC as they try to discover their purpose in life. The musical's characters include Princeton, Kate Monster, Trekkie Monster, Lucy The Slut, Nicky, Rod, Gary Coleman, the Bad Idea Bears, Brian and Christmas Eve.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
