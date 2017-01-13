Telly Leung Sets Return Date to IN TRANSIT

The producers of In Transit announced today that Telly Leung (Allegiance) will return to the role of 'Steven' beginning Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street), following a leave of absence due to an unexpected personal family obligation.

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. With a groundbreaking a cappella score by a team including the creators of Pitch Perfect and Frozen, In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way. Modern yet timeless, In Transit is a story about all of us, set to music that will stay with you long after the ride is over.

With a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth, In Transit is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Can Get It).

IN TRANSIT features a cappella vocal arrangements by Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, "The Sing-Off"), music supervision by Rick Hip-Flores (Rocky), scenic design by Tony Award winner Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher), costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Eclipsed), lighting design by Tony Award winner Donald Holder (She Loves Me), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan and casting by Binder Casting, Inc.

IN TRANSIT currently stars David Abeles (Once), 2016 "America's Got Talent" contestant Moya Angela (Ghost The Musical), 2012 American Beatbox Vice Champion Steven "HeaveN" Cantor (Broadway Debut), Justin Guarini (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; "American Idol"), Colin Hanlon (Falsettos), Erin Mackey (Amazing Grace), Gerianne Pérez (Broadway Debut), Margo Seibert (Rocky), NYC beatbox and vocal percussion pioneer Chesney Snow (Broadway Debut), James Snyder (If/Then), Mariand Torres (Broadway Debut), Nicholas Ward (On the Town), Adam Bashian (Broadway Debut), Laurel Harris (Beautiful), Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along) and AureLia Williams (Broadway Debut).

IN TRANSIT began preview performances on Thursday, November 10, 2016 and officially opened Sunday, December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

IN TRANSIT is produced by Janet B. Rosen for Six TRain Productions.

