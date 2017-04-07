BWW Morning Brief April 7th, 2017 - SPEECH & DEBATE and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

This afternoon, BWW received word from PBS that FALSETTOS will indeed air as planned, as part of the network's 'Live from Lincoln Center' series.. (more...)

On last night's LATE NIGHT, Broadway alum Andrew Rannells talked to Seth about discovering musical theater through PBS and the important role it plays in education.. (more...)

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have just announced casting for the Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration, produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, by special arrangement with Gorgeous Entertainment, that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince. . (more...)

SNL alum Taran Killam turned to Instagram yesterday to share a sentimental message to his wife, Cobie Smulders, on the eve of her Broadway debut. Smulders stars as Joanna Lyppiatt in the Noel Coward comedy PRESENT LAUGHTER, opposite Kevin Klein.. (more...)

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the third time this season and confirmed the eligibility of six Broadway productions for the 2017 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards®, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2016-2017 season to decide the eligibility for the 71st Annual Tony Awards.. (more...)

- The immigration-themed ¡FIGARO! (90210) returns tonight, and MOURNING THE LIVING tackles Alzheimer's disease Off-Broadway.

- HERE LIES LOVE, starring Jaygee Macapugay and Mark Bautista, begins in Seattle, while Magic Theatre's 2017 Gala honors Sam Shepard, Paula Vogel and Taylor Mac in San Francisco...

- And Broadway's COME FROM AWAY performs songs and signs CDs at Barnes & Noble today!

