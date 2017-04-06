NBC Expands Episode Order for WILL & GRACE Revival!

Deadline reports that NBC has expanded its order for the highly anticipated revival of WILL & GRACE, adding an extra two episodes to its original 10-episode order. The network announced in January that the cast, including Emmy winners Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally, would reunite with series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan for the limited series. James Burrows, who directed the entire eight-season run of the original series, will serve as director and executive producer on the revival.

Rumors of a revival began last September when the cast came together to film a surprise 10-minute episode related to the 2016 presidential election. In January, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt announced, "We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back. This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary - all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture - is coming back where it belongs."

Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, WILL AND GRACE followed the relationship between best friends Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Debra Messing), a straight interior designer. It was broadcast on NBC from September 21, 1998 to May 18, 2006, for a total of eight seasons. During its original run, "Will & Grace" was one of the most successful television series with gay principal characters.

All four actors have appeared on Broadway in recent years. Megan Mullally recently starred in IT'S ONLY A PLAY, while Hayes took on the role of God in AN ACT OF GOD. In 2012, McCormack appeared in THE BEST MAN and Messing made her Broadway debut in the 2014 romantic comedy OUTSIDE MULLINGAR.

Watch a teaser for the limited reunion series below:

