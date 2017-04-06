VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Fears PBS-Taped FALSETTOS May Never Air Due to Proposed Budget Cuts

On last night's LATE NIGHT, Broadway alum Andrew Rannells talked to Seth about how he discovered musical theater as a young child through PBS and the important role it plays in education. "I'm nervous that future gay children of America will not be able to experience Broadway like I did," joked the Nebraskan-born actor. He went on to share his concern that the recent revival of FALSETTOS, which was filmed by PBS for future broadcast, may never be aired due to proposed budget cuts. Watch clips from last night's appearance below!

Andrew Rannells is best known for his role as Elder Price in the 2011 Broadway musical THE BOOK OF MORMON, which earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. As a featured soloist on the musical's Original Broadway Cast Recording, he won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

His other Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, Hairspray, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He portrayed King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Hamilton, temporarily replacing Jonathan Groff in the role on Broadway. He currently stars in HBO's Girls.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

