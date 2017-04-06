Exclusive: PBS Assures Viewers FALSETTOS Revival Will Air as Planned

On last night's LATE NIGHT, Broadway alum Andrew Rannells talked to Seth Meyers about the positive impact PBS has on young viewers and shared his concerns about the Trump Administration's proposed budget cuts to public television. The Tony nominee also expressed his fear that the recent revival of FALSETTOS, which was filmed by PBS for future broadcast, may never make it to the airwaves.

This afternoon, BWW received word from PBS that FALSETTOS will indeed air as planned, as part of the network's "Live from Lincoln Center" series. Commented Harry Forbes, Director, Program Marketing of WNET Communications, "Rannells' comments about the proposed budget cuts - which are indeed very serious - are right on target, as are his remarks about the positive and inspiring impact PBS generates on young viewers. But rest assured the PBS broadcast of "Falsettos" (coming up on the "Live from Lincoln Center" series) will indeed air as planned (at a date TBA). "

Watch Rannells' appearance on last night's LATE NIGHT below:

Andrew Rannells is best known for his role as Elder Price in the 2011 Broadway musical THE BOOK OF MORMON, which earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. As a featured soloist on the musical's Original Broadway Cast Recording, he won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

His other Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, Hairspray, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He portrayed King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Hamilton, temporarily replacing Jonathan Groff in the role on Broadway. He currently stars in HBO's Girls.

