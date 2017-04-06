Breaking News: The Prince Finds His Court- Emily Skinner, Tony Yazbeck, Janet Dacal, Brandon Uranowitz & More Will Star in PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have just announced casting for the Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration, produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, by special arrangement with Gorgeous Entertainment, that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince.

The cast of Prince of Broadway will feature Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Tony Award nominee Nancy Opel (Urinetown, Evita), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Full Monty), Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), and Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy). One additional cast member will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Prince of Broadway will be available to purchase exclusively to American Express® Card Members starting Monday, April 10 at 10AM. Audience Rewards members can buy tickets beginning Tuesday, April 18 at 10AM and the general on-sale date is Monday, April 24 at 10AM through Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200 or visiting www.Telecharge.com.

Prince of Broadway will start previews Thursday, August 3, 2017 for a Thursday, August 24, 2017 opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

In addition to directing and producing the original productions of these now classic musicals, Prince also directed the acclaimed revivals of Candide and Show Boat. Among the plays he has directed are Hollywood Arms, The Visit, The Great God Brown, End of the World, Play Memory, and his own play, Grandchild of Kings. His opera productions have been seen at Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Dallas Opera, Vienna Staatsoper, and the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. Prince is a trustee for the New York Public Library and previously served on the National Council on the Arts for the NEA. He is the recipient of 21 Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center Honoree, the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's Monte Cristo Award, the Sean O'Casey Award, the National Medal of the Arts, and is an Oficier des Arts des Lettres from the French government.

The creative team for Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (scenic and video design), six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (wig design), Fred Lassen (music direction), Tara Rubin (casting), and Tony Award winner Jeffrey Seller (creative consultant).

Additional funding for Prince of Broadway is provided by generous supporters led by The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, and Kumiko Yoshii. The world premiere production of Prince of Broadway was produced by Umeda Arts Theater Co., Ltd., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc., and Amuse Inc. in Japan on October 23, 2015.

Related Articles