Breaking News: Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Rulings on SUNSET BOULEVARD, SIGNIFICANT OTHER & More!

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the third time this season and confirmed the eligibility of six Broadway productions for the 2017 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards®, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2016-2017 season to decide the eligibility for the 71st Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed were August Wilson's Jitney, Sunset Boulevard, Significant Other, The Glass Menagerie, Come From Away and Arthur Miller's The Price.

The committee made the following determinations:

Tracy Christensen will be considered eligible in the Best Costume Design of a Musical category for her work on Sunset Boulevard.

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on Sunset Boulevard.

Gideon Glick will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Significant Other.

Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Arthur Miller's The Price.

All other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening night billing.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date for the 71st Annual Tony Awards will be April 27, 2017, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2016-2017 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2017 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards will be announced live, by Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski and 2016 Tony Nominee Christopher Jackson, on May 2, 2017, from The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

