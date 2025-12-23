Video: Yolanda Adams and More in HELL'S KITCHEN'S A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

A new video of Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas has now been released featuring newly added Hell's Kitchen cast member, Yolanda Adams, as well as current and recent cast members Amanda Reid, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jessica Vosk with a special by 17-time Grammy winner and creative mind behind HELL’S KITCHEN, Alicia Keys. See the video here!

Hell's Kitchen recently released a new holiday song, “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas” via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records. Produced by Adam Blackstone, “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas” is an original mash up of the holiday classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and Alicia Keys’ “The Gospel.”

Hell's Kitchen is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits. The production is currently playing at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.