BWW TV Exclusive: SUNDAY Sings Sondheim at (Broadway) Sessions!

Apr. 6, 2017  

Sunday, Sondheim and showtunes galore were on the menu at Broadway Sessions recently as we welcomed cast members from the current hit revival of Sunday in the Park with George. Cast members Claybourne Elder, Liz McCartney, Julie Foldesi, Jennifer Sanchez and Max Chernin delighted the audience with Sondheim (Liz McCartney's one woman "Your Fault" from Into the Woods, Claybourne's revisit of Road Show and accompanying story of the night his parents met Sondheim and Jennifer Sanchez's acoustic take on "Sunday" were especially Sondheim-licious) and more. Joining the cast in the Sondheim-ania, was 9 year old Radio City veteran and self described Sondheim maniac Finn Douglas who brought the crowd to it's feet with his pint size "Putting It Together". Rounding out the evening was singer/songwriter Melissa Modifer. Enjoy highlights here!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)

