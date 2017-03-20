COME FROM AWAY Company Will Sign Cast Recordings and Perform at Barnes & Noble on April 7

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

JUNKYARD DOG PRODUCTIONS and THE MUSICAL COMPANY will celebrate the release of the original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away with a special in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble (150 East 86th St at Lexington Avenue) on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 4.30 PM. Creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein will be joined by the Come From Away cast: Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Jenn Colella, Joel Hatch, Rodney Hicks, Kendra Kassebaum, Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren and Sharon Wheatley, along with musical arranger and supervisor Ian Eisendrath. Fans who purchase the CD at the store will be offered priority seating.

COME FROM AWAY's original Broadway cast recording was released digitally on Friday, March 10, 2017. The CD is now available to pre-order on Barnes & Noble and Amazon and will be released online and in stores on Friday, March 24, 2017. Grammy winner David Lai, Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein serve as album producers. Come From Away is the first cast recording released by THE MUSICAL COMPANY. For more information about the record's release, visit TheMusicalCompany.com.

Following acclaimed engagements at Washington DC's Ford's Theatre and Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, Come From Away began Broadway previews on February 18, 2017 and opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

With a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award nominee Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, music supervision by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements byIan Eisendrath.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Following sold-out, record-breaking, critically-acclaimed engagements at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. and Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre (where it will return in a second production beginning performances Tuesday, February 13, 2018), Come From Away landed on the "Best Theater of the Year" lists in the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post,Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune and Toronto Star, and was featured in The New York Times' "Memorable Theatre of 2016."Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the show "An affecting, stirring and unpretentious new musical. Christopher Ashley's production lets the simple goodness of ordinary people outshine sensational evil," and Peter Marks of the Washington Post called Come From Away, "a heartwarming, compelling and refreshing musical packed with goodwill. The score has an infectious vitality. My heart leaped several times." J. Kelly Nestruck of Toronto's Globe & Mail raved, "A gem! Powerful, heart-warming & very funny. A celebration of humanity. The tremendous buzz is entirely justified. Go see Come From Away."

COME FROM AWAY is produced by Junkyard Dog Productions, Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden & Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri & Les Biller, Richard Belkin, Gary & Marlene Cohen, Allan Detsky & Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris & Terry McNicholas, Maureen & Joel Benoliel/Majorie & Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill & Linda Potter/Rosemary & Kenneth Willman, and La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre.

American Airlines is the official airline partner for Come From Away.

COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, CA. Come From Away (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, and the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

