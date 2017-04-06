Taran Killam Shares Heartfelt Message to Wife Cobie Smulders on Her Broadway Debut
SNL alum Taran Killam turned to Instagram yesterday to share a sentimental message to his wife, Cobie Smulders, on the eve of her Broadway debut. Smulders stars as Joanna Lyppiatt in the Noel Coward comedy Present Laughter, opposite Kevin Klein. The show officially opened last night at the St. James Theatre.
Killam, who made his own Broadway debut this January as King George III in HAMILTON, writes, "This woman [is] the kindest, most selfless, most stunning individual with the most educated heart I've ever encountered." He goes on to add, "tonight, she realizes her dream. Something few people ever get to achieve. And she does it flawlessly."
Check out the full post below:
I don't normally like to get very personal on social media but tonight is the opening of this woman's Broadway debut. This woman, the kindest, most selfless, most stunning individual with the most educated heart I've ever encountered. She followed me to New York for my work and set a goal for herself. The only specific creative goal I've ever witnessed her commit to: perform in a play on Broadway. In these three years, she has jumped through many hoops; put herself out willingly and vulnerably, while still keeping a priority of being a superb mother and phenomenal partner. She has been met with speculation, scrutiny and rejection but never gave up her commitment to her dream. And tonight, she realizes this dream. Something few people ever get to achieve. And she does it flawlessly. I have never been so overwhelmed with pride in my life. Congratulations, Cobie, you did it. Thank you for the inspiration and the incredible honor of being your husband.
A post shared by Taran Killam (@tarzannoz) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT
Present Laughter stars Academy Award and two-time Tony Award winner Kevin Kline as Garry Essendine, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton as Liz Essendine, and Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen as Monica Reed. The show follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos