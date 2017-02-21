Original Off-Broadway Star Jaygee Macapugay, Pop Star Mark Bautista to Lead HERE LIES LOVE at Seattle Rep

Seattle Repertory Theatre today announced the star-studded cast of its highly anticipated immersive theatrical event, Here Lies Love.

Hot off The Public Theater's award-winning production, Jaygee Macapugay (Broadway: School of Rock, Hello, Dolly!, and Miss Saigon) is set to portray Imelda Marcos, the controversial former First Lady of the Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who will be played by Filipino singer and actor Mark Bautista. Bautista is beloved in the Philippines for his chart-topping album Dream On, and most recently performed as Marcos at the Royal National Theatre in London.

Also from The Public Theater's production comes television, film, and theatre star Conrad Ricamora (TV: "How To Get Away With Murder;" Film: Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby; Broadway: The King and I) as Aquino, and prolific TV and theatre actor Melody Butiu (TV: "Raising Hope," "NCIS," "Desperate Housewives," "Scrubs;" Theatre: The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow [Pulitzer Prize-nominated], Dogeaters, and Boy [La Jolla Playhouse]; Long Story Short ([San Diego Rep]) as Estrella.

For Here Lies Love, Seattle Rep is transforming their Bagley Wright Theatre into a vibrant dance party, where techno beats spin and tell the story of the People Power Revolution that inspired the world and changed the Philippines forever. Here Lies Love features music and lyrics by Academy and Golden Globe Award-winning, culture icon David Byrne (Talking Heads) and Grammy Award-winner Fatboy Slim.

Directed by two-time Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers, Here Lies Love traces the non-violent restoration of democracy in the Philippines in 1986 and follows the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of the controversial First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos. This revolutionary music experience is an immersive, 360-degree spectacle unlike anything you've ever seen before!

Seattle Rep's Bagley Wright Theatre transforms into a vibrant dance party, where techno beats spin and tell the story of the People Power Revolution that inspired the world and changed the Philippines forever. Here Lies Love traces the non-violent restoration of democracy in the Philippines in 1986 and follows the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of the controversial First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos. Two-time Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers helms David Byrne (Talking Heads) and Fatboy Slim's one-of-a-kind "poperetta" about the Filipina "Steel Butterfly" and the power of the people.

Starting April 7, 2017, performances run Wednesday-Sunday and Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. and select Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (no matinees during previews). Press Opening Night is set for Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. All performances play Seattle Repertory Theatre's Bagley Wright Theatre, located at Seattle Center at the corner of Second Ave. and Mercer St., Seattle, Washington.

Tickets Start at $88 - ON SALE NOW. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ may be purchased by calling 206.443.2224. For ticket reservations, call the Seattle Repertory Theatre Box Office at 206.443.2222 or toll-free at 877.900.9285, or go online at seattlerep.org.

Seattle Rep was founded in 1963 and is currently led by Artistic Director Braden Abraham and Managing Director Jeffrey Herrmann. One of America's premier non-profit resident theatres, Seattle Repertory Theatre has achieved international renown for its consistently high production and artistic standards, and was awarded the 1990 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre. With an emphasis on entertaining plays of true dramatic and literary worth, Seattle Rep produces a season of plays along with educational programs, new play workshops, and special presentations.

Related Articles