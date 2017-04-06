VIDEO: Norbert Leo Butz Isn't Going at Miscast 2017!

Check out Norbert Leo Butz performing "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" at Miscast 2017!

MCC Theater celebrated three decades as one of NYC's leading Off-Broadway theater companies at its annual Miscast gala last night, Monday, April 3 atHammerstein Ballroom in NYC. An annual highlight of the spring season, Miscast welcomed special guests-and friends of MCC-such as MCC board member and Emmy winner Julianna Margulies plus stars of stage and screen including Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, Piper Perabo, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Justice Smith, Sebastian Arcelus, Michael Greif, Ana Villafane and many more.

The all-star lineup of performers included Tony® winners Norbert Leo Butz, Jennifer Holliday and Kelli O'Hara; Tony® nominees Stephanie J. Block, Carmen Cusack, Brian d'Arcy James and Brandon Victor Dixon; plus Dear Evan Hansen breakout Ben Platt, Come From Away's Jenn Colella, "Grease Live" star JorDan Fisher, andHamilton's Mandy Gonzalez.

