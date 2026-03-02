Photos: YENTL in Rehearsal at Marylebone Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Yentl, Kadimah Yiddish Theatre’s new adaptation of Isaac Bashevis Singer’s story, is making its international premiere at Marylebone Theatre from 6 March 2026 for a strictly limited run until 12 April with a press night on 11 March. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Ashley Margolis will play ‘Avigdor’, with Claire Morrissey joining the company as understudy ‘The Figure’, and Michali Dantes as understudy ‘Avigdor’. They join previously announced cast members Amy Hack (After The Trial, Ten Pound Poms, The Secret She Keeps) as ‘Yentl’, Genevieve Kingsford (Leo, Chopper: The Untold Story) as ‘Hodes’, and Evelyn Krape (Babe, Blue Heelers, Flying Doctors) as ‘The Figure’, with Kandice Joy (Utopia, Fat Tony & Co) as understudy ‘Yentl/Hodes’.

Yentl is a bold and contemporary reimagining of Singer’s revolutionary tale, staged bilingually in Yiddish and English. Set in an 1870s Polish shtetl, it follows a young woman who, forbidden by Orthodox law from studying Jewish scripture, disguises herself as a man and steps into a world of learning, love and moral conflict. As her pursuit of knowledge deepens, faith, gender, desire and tradition collide, propelling her toward a destiny that challenges every boundary.

The production is directed and co-written by Gary Abrahams with co-writers Galit Klas and Elise Hearst, with set and costume design by Dann Barber, lighting design by Rachel Burke, and original composition and sound design by Max Lyandvert. Yiddish translation is by Professor Rivke Margolis.

Under the leadership of award-winning directors Evelyn Krape (Artistic Director) and Gary Abrahams (Executive Director), Kadimah Yiddish Theatre (KYT) has re-emerged as one of Melbourne’s most courageous and thought-provoking theatre companies. As the only contemporary bilingual Yiddish-English theatre company in Australia and one of only a handful worldwide, KYT is known for telling urgent, universal stories through a distinctly Yiddish lens.

Yentl is presented and managed in the UK by award-winning international production company Wild Yak Productions (The Mongol Khan, London Coliseum; Slava’s SnowShow, West End & UK Tour; What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, Marylebone Theatre) in association with Counterminers CIC, a younger production company focused on artistic development and industry outreach.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior