New UK Tour of THE FULL MONTY To Celebrate Film's 30th Anniversary

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the iconic film, The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham and Buxton Opera House in association with Mark Goucher and David Pugh will present a major national tour of The Full Monty.

The production will open in Sheffield on 15th January 2027 before visiting Cardiff, Nottingham, Aylesbury, Woking, Bradford, Brighton, Southampton, Hull, Buxton, Manchester, Belfast, Truro, Southend, Cheltenham, Dartford, Wimbledon, Norwich, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Leicester and York.

Simon Beaufoy's heartfelt play tells the story of an ordinary group of men striving to reclaim their dignity and pride. Fast-paced and irresistibly funny, the play remains strikingly relevant today, resonating powerfully in an era marked once again by a cost-of-living crisis. Gaz and his mates find themselves down on their luck, cast aside and underestimated — but determined to fight back, even if it means revealing more than they ever imagined.

Simon Beaufoy said: "A lot has changed in Britain since The Full Monty appeared thirty years ago. What hasn't changed is our need for laughter, compassion and dignity. I'm so delighted the Monty Men are back on the road with all their flaws, jokes and wobbly bits, bringing a bit of much-needed joy to audiences once again.”

Echoing the 1997 smash-hit film, this production delivers a rollercoaster of laughter and heartbreak as audiences are invited to relive the iconic music of the 90s cheering on this unforgettable group of lads as they prepare to put on the show of their lives.

Simon Beaufoy is an Academy Award–winning British screenwriter best known for writing The Full Monty, which became an international hit and earned him an Oscar nomination, and Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

THE FULL MONTY is directed by Michael Gyngell, choreography and intimacy direction is by Ian West, Set and Costume Design is by Jasmine Swann with Lighting Design by Andrew Exeter and Sound Design by Chris Whybrow. The Casting Director is Marc Frankum.

For full tour dates and on sale information, visit www.fullmontytheplay.com. Star casting to be announced.