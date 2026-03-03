Full Cast Set For Northern Stage and Derby Theatre's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the announcement of Derby Theatre and Northern Stage’s co-production of Little Shop of Horrors, and the casting of Audrey played by Amena El-Kindy and Seymour played by Derbyshire-born Kristian Cunningham, the full cast and creative team have been revealed.

Joining Amena and Kristian will be: Emmanuella Chede as Ronnette (Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure Arena Tour and Side Show In Concert for London Palladium); Shekinah Mcfarlane as Crystal (UK tours of SIX the Musical, 50th anniversary production of Hair the Musical and semi-finalist on ITV’s The Voice) and Chioma Uma as Chiffon (UK tour of 101 Dalmatians the Musical, A Knight’s Tale: The Musical for Manchester Opera House, plus Alice in Wonderland at Derby Theatre). Additionally, Chioma was co-commissioned to compose for Ockham’s Razor’s This Time. These powerhouse performers will bring the stunning vocals that make this iconic Urchins’ trio so unforgettable.

Tasha Dowd will provide the unforgettable voice of Audrey II, the man-eating, ever-growing plant (Cinderella for CAST and Storyhouse, Vernons Girls for Liverpool Royal Court, The Walrus Has a Right to Adventure for Liverpool Everyman Theatre). Ross Lennon will work alongside Tasha, as the Puppeteer for Audrey II. Ross is part of the Olivier Award-winning cast for Dinosaur World Live‘s run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Other puppeteer credits include: Dragons and Mythical Beasts for a China/US tour, Jurassic World: The Experience for Battersea Power Station and Solstice for Battersea Arts Centre.

David Rankine takes on the role of the swaggering, gas-guzzling Dentist, Orin (The Great Gatsby for Derby Theatre, Grease, Chicago, Sunshine on Leith, Blithe Spirit for Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Aladdin for Eden Court); and Jon Bonner as Mr Mushnik, Seymour’s boss and East Side little shop florist (Return to the Forbidden Planet; The Glenn Miller Story for Bill Kenwright, Bugle Boy – The Glenn Miller Story for Garrick Theatre, West End; Into the Woods for York Theatre Royal and The Wizard of Oz for Blackpool Opera House).

Completing the cast will also be Wilf Stone and Hannah Woodward. Wilf and Hannah will be covering the roles of Audrey and Seymour, during the performances on Wednesday 20 May at 2pm for Northern Stage, and Thursday 18 June at 2pm for Derby Theatre. Wilf’s credits include: Red Riding Hood for Triple Treat and The Queen’s Hall, Wormtown for The Customs House, Tree and Song of the Goblins for Alphabetti Theatre, and Reiver for Elysium Theatre Company. Hannah’s credits include: Brassed Off for Theatre by the Lake, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Bolton Octagon, The Wizard of Oz, Cinderella and Snow White for Hartlepool Town Hall.

Joining the stellar team of actor-musicians for this cult-classic musical, will be Drummer, Amy Gray. Amy’s drummer and percussionist theatre credits include: Young Frankenstein, A Christmas Carol for Hope Mill Theatre, and Shout! The Mod Musical for The Gatehouse.

The creative team for Little Shop of Horrors includes: Sarah Brigham (Director); Matthew Malone (Orchestrator and Musical Supervisor); Verity Quinn (Set and Costume Designer); Myles Brown (Choreographer); Ben Glover (AV/Caption Designer); Livi Van Warmelo (Associate Orchestrator); Sian Campbell (Musical Director); KJ (Lighting Designer); John Barber (Puppet Director); Debbie O’Brien (Casting Director); Anita Gilbert (Voice Coach); Alexandra Whiteley (Assistant Director); and Emma Jude Harris (Consultant).

Sarah Brigham (Artistic Theatre and CEO, Derby Theatre and Director of Little Shop of Horrors) said, “I’m excited to bring this stellar cast and creative team together for this new actor-musician version of Little Shop of Horrors, and I know this company will bring a brilliant energy to it. We’re really looking forward to collaborating with Northern Stage…and I cannot wait to get into the rehearsal room to bring this cult classic to life”

Natalie Ibu (Artistic Director, Northern Stage) said, “Little Shop of Horrors is the perfect mouthful of a musical. It balances comedy and menace so brilliantly, it’s funny, a little bit scary and has a completely irresistible score which is why audiences have fallen in love with it for decades. We’re thrilled to be bringing together exceptional talent from across the UK to reimagine this cult classic for our audiences. We can’t wait to welcome lovers of the show and new fans into Skid Row for what promises to be a big-hearted, high-energy and gloriously mischievous night out.”

Little Shop of Horrors is a deliciously dark, delightfully tongue-in-cheek musical with a killer soundtrack that has thrilled audiences for more than 40 years. This exciting co-production is an exciting revival of the cult classic and will take over the main stages at both venues between May and June this year in a bold, actor-musician production, running at Northern Stage from Friday 8 until Saturday 23 May before transferring to Derby Theatre from Saturday 30 May to Saturday 20 June. All performances will feature creative integrated captions, ensuring the production is accessible to all.

Packed with unforgettable songs like Skid Row (Downtown), Suddenly Seymour, Somewhere That’s Green and Feed Me (Git It!), this outrageous musical promises killer tunes, unexpected laughs and larger-than-life characters.