Video: Dean John-Wilson Performs 'In The Light' From A MIRRORED MONET

An all new music video has been released from the West End premiere of new musical, A Mirrored Monet, featuring Dean John-Wilson singing "In The Light" ahead of the show's opening at Charing Cross Theatre on 14 March.

Videography is by Macauley Nicholson, and piano by Michael Webborn. Check out the video here!

Written by composer, lyricist and dramatist Carmel Owen (Asylum: The Strange Case of Mary Lincoln), and directed by Christian Durham (Waiting for Godot, Fly More Than You Fall), this dramatic new musical will begin previews on 14 March and run until 9 May 2026, with press night on the 24 March 2026.

Paris, 1916. The painter Claude Monet struggles to complete the commission that will define his legacy: The Water Lilies — a project on which his survival depends, with food and essential supplies at stake as the First World War encroaches. Plagued by creative block, he retreats into memory, revisiting his early artist days with contemporaries Renoir and Manet, and his muse, Camille Doncieux.

Inspired by letters and diaries from Monet and his peers, A Mirrored Monet immerses audiences in the cafés, studios, and salons of Belle Époque Paris, with music and projections bringing the era vividly to life. An earlier iteration of A Mirrored Monet featured at Greenside’s Emerald Theatre at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023.

Award-winning actor Jeff Shankley (Starlight Express, Cats) stars as the iconic painter Claude Monet in 1916, with Dean John-Wilson (Your Lie in April: The Musical, Aladdin) as the artist in his youth. Completing the cast are John Addison (Pretty Woman, Titanic) as Leroy, Brooke Bazarian (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Sondheim Unplugged) as Camille Doncieux, Natalie Day (Grease, To Wong Foo The Musical) as Blanche/Suzanne, Ritesh Manugula (My Fair Lady, Shirley) as Bazille, Sam Peggs (Oliver!, Les Misérables) as Renoir, Aaron Pryce-Lewis (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Manet, Steven Serlin (Here we Are, Shining in Misery) as Marquis, Nick Bligh covering Old Monet and Marquis, Samuel Haughton covering Renoir, Manet/Durand-Ruel, Leroy, Bazille and Meg Matthews covering Camille and Blanche/Suzanne.

The production features music direction by Michael Webborn, set and costume designs by Libby Todd, lighting design by Jodie Underwood, sound design by Andy Johnson and video design by Matt Powell. The assistant director and movement director is Heather Douglas, the assistant music director is Rachel Blaquiere, and the costume supervisor is Sheree Paton. The production manager is James Anderton, the casting director is Jane Deitch with general management by Katy Lipson and Kristie Winsen for ARIA Entertainment.