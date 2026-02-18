Video: First Look at OTHELLO, Coming to Cinemas Next Month

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with Chris Harper Productions will release Shakespeare’s OTHELLO in cinemas worldwide next month. Check out an all new clip here!

OTHELLO stars David Harewood, Toby Jones, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Vinette Robinson and Luke Treadaway and is directed by Tom Morris, designed by Ti Green with music by PJ Harvey with Jon Nicholls. It was filmed live at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London in association with Spiritland Productions, and will be screened in cinemas across the UK, US, Australia and selected international territories from 4 March 2026.

The new production of Othello stars David Harewood OBE (Homeland, Best of Enemies), Toby Jones OBE (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Detectorists), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Succession, Masters of Sex), Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) and Luke Treadaway (A Street Cat Named Bob).

Directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris OBE (War Horse, Dr Semmelweis, The Grinning Man) with music by PJ Harvey and Jon Nicholls, this epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire. Filmed live at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London especially for the big screen.

The full cast of OTHELLO is: David Harewood (Othello), Toby Jones (Iago), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Desdemona), Vinette Robinson (Emilia), Luke Treadaway (Cassio), David Ahmad (Gratiano), Gethin Alderman (Nicos, Understudy Roderigo and Lodovico), Ewan Black (Montano, Understudy Iago and Fight Captain), Tom Byrne (Roderigo), Jonathan Cobb (Telemachos, Understudy Cassio, Montano and Memet), Peter Guinness (Brabantio), Felix Hayes (Duke of Venice), Jasmin Hinds (Julio/Julia, Understudy Emilia, Bianca and Nicos), Wela Mbusi (Memet, Marcus and Understudy Othello and Telemachos), Jude Owusu (Lodovico), Tom Peters (Vincenzio and Understudy Brabantio, Duke of Venice and Gratiano) and Rose Riley (Bianca and Understudy Desdemona).

OTHELLO is produced by Chris Harper Productions, Access Entertainment, Kevin and Kate McGrath with Catherine Schreiber, Michael Watt Productions, Carolyn Lawson, Laurence Myers, James Seabright.

OTHELLO will be released in cinemas nationwide from 4 March 2026.