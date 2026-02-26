New Production of DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL Will Premiere at the Barbican Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This summer, a new world premiere production of Death Note: The Musical will come to the Barbican Theatre for 50 performances only. Performances will run Thursday 30 July - Saturday 12 September 2026.

With over 30 million copies sold worldwide, the legendary manga by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata is reimagined for London in collaboration with original producers HoriPro, featuring an electrifying score by Tony, Grammy and Emmy nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell.

When brilliant student Light Yagami discovers a notebook with the power over life and death, his quest to reshape the world sparks a relentless battle of wits with the elusive detective L, where every name carries consequences. Write a name. Change the world.

Death Note: The Musical is a musical based on the Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The musical had its world premiere on April 6, 2015, at the Nissay Theatre in Tokyo, Japan, with a Korean production opening the following July, running through August, at the Opera House of Seongnam Arts Center in Seoul.

In 2023, a concert staging took place at the London Palladium that ran from August 21 to the 22nd, becoming the first English production of the musical. The cast featured Joaquin Pedro Valdes, Dean John-Wilson, and Frances Mayli McCann as Light, L, and Misa, respectively, as well as Adam Pascal as Ryuk and Aimie Atkinson as Rem. After its run at the London Palladium, the production transferred to the Lyric Theatre where it had a limited run from September 7 to the 10th. Notable cast changes for the Lyric Theatre production included George Maguire replacing Pascal as Ryuk and Jessica Lee taking over for Mayli McCann as Misa.