MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL To Play Milton Keynes Theatre

The UK and Ireland tour of MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL will play the Milton Keynes Theatre from April 14–18.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Crossroads Live, and Sonia Friedman, the stage adaptation of the 2004 film will continue its 2026–2027 UK and Ireland tour with performances at the Milton Keynes venue.

The cast is led by Faye Tozer as Ms Heron, Ms Norbury, and Mrs George, Emily Lane as Cady Heron, Vivian Panka as Regina George, Sophie Pourret as Karen Smith, and Kiara Dario as Gretchen Wieners. The production also features Georgie Buckland as Janis Sarkisian, Max Gill as Damian Hubbard, Karim Zeroual as Kevin Ganatra, and Joshua Elmore as Mr Duvall. Additional cast members include Charlie Barnard, Rebekah Bryant, Michael Dean-Wilson, Savannah French, Fergie Fraser, Thomas Gotobed, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Trisha Kumar, Sadie Levett, Arjun Mudahar, Jessie Odeleye, Stefanos Petri, Charlotte Pourret, Jack Rose, Tori Louise Ryan, Lillia Squires, and Jayd’n Tyrone.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film written by Tina Fey, the musical follows new student Cady Heron as she navigates the social hierarchy of North Shore High and the influence of the popular trio known as The Plastics.

The musical features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Direction and choreography are by Casey Nicholaw.

MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL premiered in 2017 at The National Theatre Washington DC before opening on Broadway in 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre. The musical later ran in London’s West End at the Savoy Theatre from June 2024 through June 2025 and won Best New Musical at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Tickets for the Milton Keynes engagement are now available.