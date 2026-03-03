THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Will Embark on New UK Theatre Tour Starting October 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A bold new adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray, based on the classic novel by Oscar Wilde, will tour the UK in Autumn 2026. Presented by Tilted Wig and directed by Seán Aydon, the production opens at Watford Palace Theatre on Thursday 1 October.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

“I can resist everything except temptation.”

In a society obsessed with youth and beauty, Dorian Gray is offered the ultimate prize: eternal perfection. But perfection comes at a price - one that must be paid in blood.

“What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his soul?”

This striking new production celebrates Wilde's dazzling wit and dark imagination. Stylish, provocative and unsettlingly thrilling, The Picture of Dorian Gray plunges audiences into a world where charm is currency, morality is negotiable and the truth always exacts its price.

Oscar Wilde's only novel remains as razor-sharp and resonant as ever - a chilling portrait of vanity, corruption and the cost of unchecked desire.

The production is directed by Seán Aydon, whose recent acclaimed tours include Spitfire Girls, The School for Scandal and Frankenstein.

Tour Dates

Thursday 1 - Sat 3 October

Watford Palace Theatre – ON SALE NOW

Weds 7 - Sat 10 October

Shakespeare North Playhouse – ON SALE NOW

Tue 13 - Sat 17 October

Eastbourne Theatres – ON SALE NOW

Tue 20 - Sat 24 October

Theatre By The Lake – ON SALE SOON

Tue 27 - Sat 31 October

Theatr Clwyd – ON SALE SOON

Tue 3 - Sat 7 November

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford – ON SALE NOW