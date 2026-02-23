Boy George, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and More Will Share The Role of King Herod in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Further casting has been announced for Jesus Christ Superstar at The London Palladium this summer. Joining the previously announced Sam Ryder as Jesus are an all-star line-up of six performers sharing the role of King Herod. Jesse Tyler Ferguson will play King Herod from 20 June – 11 July; Simon Russell Beale from 13 – 25 July; Richard Armitage from 27 July – 1 August; Boy George* from 3 – 15 August; Layton Williams from 17 – 29 August; and Julian Clary from 31 August – 5 September 2026. *Please note Boy George will not be performing on Saturday 8 August.

Jesus Christ Superstar will play from Saturday 20 June to Saturday 5 September 2026, with a press night scheduled for Tuesday 7 July 2026.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a Tony Award-winning actor best known for his Emmy Award-nominated role as Mitchell in the global hit sitcom Modern Family. His theatre work includes acclaimed performances in Take Me Out on Broadway, for which he received a Tony Award, as well as The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.



Simon Russell Beale is one of the UK's most distinguished actors, with three Olivier Awards, two BAFTAs, one Tony Award and a knighthood for services to drama to his name. His screen work includes: The Death of Stalin, Mary Queen of Scots and The Choral.



Richard Armitage is an Olivier Award-nominated actor whose theatre credits include The Crucible and Uncle Vanya. He is internationally known for his screen roles in The Hobbit trilogy, Fool Me Once and Red Eye.



Boy George is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and global pop icon, best known as the frontman of Culture Club. His theatre work includes starring as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.



Layton Williams is an Olivier Award-winning actor, singer and dancer, celebrated for his performances in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Cabaret and Titanique, the latter earning him an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical in 2025. He is also widely known for reaching the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

Julian Clary is a comedian, actor and presenter, renowned for his sharp wit and distinctive stage persona. He celebrated 10 years of starring in The London Palladium Panto in 2025. He returns to the role of King Herod having starred in the 2023-2024 UK Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Director Tim Sheader said, “All different but all fabulous, we are thrilled that these six artists will take a turn demanding Jesus walk across their swimming pool as the infamously camp but lethal King Herod. Choose to see any one of them and we promise, for a golden moment, they will stop this juggernaut of a show in its glitter filled tracks.”

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic global phenomenon is directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Drew McOnie and design by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Tom Scutt. Reuniting the creative team of the 2016 production 10 years on to create a unique staging of their Olivier award-winning, worldwide smash-hit production. The production which was originally created and produced at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, will play a limited 11-week season at The London Palladium.

Jesus Christ Superstar follows the events of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don't Know How to Love Him', ‘Gethsemane' and the iconic title number ‘Superstar'.

Originally released as a concept album, Jesus Christ Superstar opened on Broadway in 1971, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre, where it was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Original Score. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

The creative team is joined by musical supervisor Tom Deering (Standing at the Sky's Edge – Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Contribution), lighting designer Lee Curran (A Streetcar Named Desire – Olivier Award Nomination for Best Lighting Design), sound designer Adam Fisher (Sunset Boulevard – Olivier Award for Best Sound Design), fight director Kate Waters (Othello) and BAFTA Award Winning casting director David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals' recent productions include the smash hit Evita at The London Palladium last Summer, the seven-time Olivier-Award and three-time Tony-Award winning revival of SUNSET BLVD., and Starlight Express, which will embark on a World Tour in spring 2027 after concluding it's London run. This year they bring CATS: The Jellicle Ball to Broadway, opening at the Broadhurst Theatre, and a brand-new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's global sensation CATS to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre ahead of a major UK Tour.