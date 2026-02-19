Video: Grace Mouat Performs 'Love Heals' Ahead of THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT European Premiere

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Grace Mouat performed 'Love Heals' from The Jonathan Larson Project in a new video posted by Southwark Playhouse. Check out the video here!

Mouat will be joined by Max Harwood (‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’), Marcus Collins (‘Kinky Boots’), Michael Mather (‘Wicked’), and Imelda Warren-Green (‘Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder’) to make up the cast of the European premiere of The Jonathan Larson Project.

The Jonathan Larson Project is an electrifying celebration of the ground breaking composer behind ‘Rent’ and ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’, featuring Larson’s early, experimental, and never-heard work.

The production will run at Southwark Playhouse Borough from Thursday 9 July through Saturday 22 August, 2026, for a six-week engagement. Press night is scheduled for Monday 13 July at 7:00 p.m.

Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, The Jonathan Larson Project premiered Off-Broadway following a critically acclaimed run and features previously unheard songs drawn from Larson’s personal archives. The London production is a reimagining of the Off-Broadway staging by Simpkins.